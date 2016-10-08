Preview: Washington at Oregon

Sixth-ranked Washington has experienced nothing but trouble with Oregon for most of this century and attempts to halt a 12-game losing streak in the series when they visit the Ducks on Saturday in Pac-12 play. Oregon has prevailed by an average of 23.8 points during its winning streak with 10 of the victories coming by 20 or more points, but the Huskies are soaring high after demolishing Stanford 44-6 on Sept. 30.

Washington once was the premier program in the Pacific Northwest before Oregon snatched away that moniker and the Huskies are moving into position to recapture their past status. Washington coach Chris Petersen went into bunker-mentality mode by making his players off-limits to the media, a ploy that certainly points to Petersen understanding what's at stake even if he says otherwise. "These guys have been giving everything they can possibly give," Petersen said of a team that has achieved the program's first 5-0 start since 1992. "So we just need to stick to that and stay focused and not pay attention to all the stuff that doesn't really matter." The Ducks have been one of the nation's most disappointing teams with three straight losses and were mauled 51-33 by Washington State last Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington -9

ABOUT WASHINGTON (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12): Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning has been superb and ranks third in the nation with 17 touchdown passes while completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,114 yards. The productive skill players include two productive tailbacks in sophomore Myles Gaskin (402 yards) and junior Lavon Coleman (335 yards, 8.2 average) and two solid receivers in junior John Ross (21 receptions for 277 yards and six touchdowns) and sophomore Chico McClatcher (16 catches for 313 yards and four scores). The Huskies have racked up 21 sacks with senior outside linebackers Psalm Wooching (4 1/2) and Joe Mathis (four) at the front of the charge and also lead the nation in fumble recoveries (11) and takeaways (15).

ABOUT OREGON (2-3, 0-2): The Ducks are considering switching quarterbacks with Justin Herbert replacing senior Dakota Prukop, and such a move would make Herbert the first true freshman to start at the position for Oregon since future NFL quarterback Chris Miller in 1983. The timing of the possible move seems odd with Oregon averaging 40 points behind Prukop (1,173 yards, eight touchdowns) and junior running back Royce Freeman (463 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and about to face the nation's sixth-ranked squad. The defense is allowing 36.2 points and 490.4 yards per game and was punished for 280 rushing yards by typically pass-happy Washington State in the latest defeat.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies hold a 58-45-5 series edge with their last victory being a 42-10 trouncing of Oregon in 2003.

2. Washington, which ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense (12.8), racked up eight sacks and held Stanford star Christian McCaffrey to 79 yards from scrimmage (49 rushing, 30 receiving) in the beatdown of the Cardinal.

3. Ducks freshman OLB Troy Dye (concussion) - who has a team-leading 5 1/2 tackles for losses - is expected to return after sitting out the Washington State contest.

PREDICTION: Washington 55, Oregon 23