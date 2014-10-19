Oregon earns 11th straignt win over Washington

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon extended its decade of dominance over Washington.

Freshman running back Royce Freeman ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns as the ninth-ranked Ducks defeated the Huskies 45-20 in a Pac-12 game Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 57,858 at Autzen Stadium.

It was the 11th straight win for Oregon over Washington, which dominated the Ducks in the 1970s and 1980s.

Oregon (6-1, 3-1) won its second straight game and kept itself in the hunt for the college football playoff with the win over the Huskies (5-2, 1-2).

“It was a big effort from everyone,” UO coach Mark Helfrich said. “I am proud of that part. Our defense was huge in the first half holding them to field goals and the offense responded with touchdowns.”

Freeman went over 100 yards for the second game in a row and had a career high in yards on 29 carries.

“I just go in every week and try to improve,” Freeman said. “I am trying to break through. I run as hard as I can.”

Junior quarterback Marcus Mariota was 24-for-33 for 336 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks rolled up 554 yards. Mariota kept himself among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

“Marcus did a great job getting us into the right plays at times,” Helfrich said. “He made some unbelievable plays with his feet. We are all lucky we get to watch him play every Saturday.”

Oregon had 218 yards rushing and 336 through the air as Darren Carrington, Dwayne Stanford and Byron Marshall each had five catches to pace the Ducks.

Washington finished with 317 yards of total offense, including 133 on the ground.

“This is an elite program,” UW coach Chris Petersen said of the Ducks. “It really is. They do an unbelievable job and they got maybe the best player in college football. ... You’re got to play really, really good to beat those guys. You’ve got to play really, really good to hang with them.”

Washington quarterback Cyler Miles was 19-for-28 for 147 yards and a touchdown, but also had his first interception of the season. Receiver John Ross led UW with 44 yards rushing as no running back had more than 28 yards.

Oregon went three-and-out on its first drive and the Huskies got the ball at the Oregon 46-yard line. The Huskies moved to the 16 before kicker Cameron Van Winkle made a 33-yard field goal to put UW ahead 3-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.

Oregon answered with an 81-yard scoring drive, culminating with a 37-yard touchdown run by Freeman, to take a 7-3 lead with 8:28 remaining in the quarter.

Washington got within 7-6 later in the quarter with a 40-yard field goal by Van Winkle.

Oregon answered with a 17-play drive that went 81 yards. Freeman scored on a 3-yard run on fourth-and-goal on the first play of the second quarter to give Oregon a 14-6 lead.

Oregon put together an even longer drive to take a 21-6 lead midway through the quarter. After getting the ball at their 1-yard line, the Ducks went 99 yards in 12 plays. Freeman scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run.

Mariota converted a fourth-and-1 on the play before the touchdown.

The Ducks looked to extend their lead later in the period, but kicker Matt Wogan was wide left on a 33-yard field-goal attempt.

Oregon safety Erick Dargan intercepted a pass by Miles to give the Ducks the ball at the Washington 23-yard line with 1:52 left in the half. It was the fourth interception for Dargan this season and the first thrown by the Huskies all year.

Two plays after the interception, Mariota found running back Marshall for a 23-yard touchdown that put Oregon ahead 28-6 at halftime.

Oregon had 380 yards in the first half as Mariota was 16-for-23 for 239 yards and a touchdown. Freeman ran for 81 yards and three scores as the Ducks rushed for 141 yards.

Meanwhile, Washington had just 27 rushing yards and 125 total yards.

On Oregon’s first drive of the second half, Mariota threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Stanford to put the Ducks ahead 35-6.

The Huskies answered when Miles tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Deontae Cooper on fourth-and-1. That cut Oregon’s lead to 35-13 with 4:45 left in the quarter.

The Ducks went back down the field and Freeman got his fourth touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run to put Oregon ahead 42-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Washington backup quarterback Troy Williams entered the game and scored on a 7-yard scramble on fourth down to cut the lead to 42-20.

The Ducks capped the night with a 26-yard field goal by Wogan.

“Pretty disappointing,” Petersen said. “You play an elite team like that and one side of the ball has to step up a little bit and make something happen.”

NOTES: Oregon QB Marcus Mariota went over 8,000 career passing yards in the first quarter and continued his streak of throwing a touchdown pass in all 33 career games. ... Oregon DE Arik Armstead returned to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game at UCLA. WR Keanon Lowe did not play after missing the last three quarters of the UCLA win with a hamstring injury. ... Washington coach Chris Petersen is a former Oregon assistant who went 2-0 against the Ducks as the head coach at Boise State.