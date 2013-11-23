Preview: Washington at Oregon State

Washington faces a potential problem at quarterback as it prepares for its Pac-12 visit to Oregon State on Saturday. In the midst of an outstanding season, quarterback Keith Price left last week’s loss at UCLA with a shoulder injury and his status remains in question. The Huskies, who had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Bruins, 41-31, are preparing red-shirt freshman Cyler Miles to make his first collegiate start.

Whether it’s Price, whose MRI on Tuesday revealed no structural damage, or Miles, the Huskies’ starter will certainly have to put up points against the high-octane Beavers. After starting the season 6-1, Oregon State has dropped three in a row to fall out of the conference title hunt. The Beavers have averaged just over 14 points a game in their recent slide, but they still rank second in the nation in passing offense.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Oregon State -7

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12): Coach Steve Sarkisian said if Miles starts, the Huskies want to find more ways to use his running ability within their powerful offense. Washington enters the game averaging 36.6 points and has scored at least 24 points in every game this season. Bishop Sankey enters the week as the nation’s No. 4 rusher with 139.6 yards and ranks No. 6 in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 14.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (6-4, 4-3): With 320 yards passing a week ago, Sean Mannion has 3,860 this season and trails only Derek Anderson’s 4,058 from 2003 in school history. Mannion passed both John Elway and Andrew Luck on the Pac-12 career passing list last week, featuring his outstanding wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks caught nine passes in Oregon State’s 30-17 loss at Arizona State last week and set the school record for receptions in a single-season with 100.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Both teams play their state rivals next week to conclude the regular season.

2. Washington has won 17 of the last 25 games in the series and handed then 6-0 Oregon State a 20-17 loss last season.

3. Despite its recent struggles, Oregon State is still averaging 35.2 points on the year.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Washington 28