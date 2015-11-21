Preview: Washington at Oregon State

With no margin for error, Washington can’t afford to overlook struggling Oregon State when the Huskies visit Corvallis on Saturday. The Huskies, who have dropped four of their last five games, need to win out against the Beavers and Washington State in order to become bowl eligible for the sixth straight season.

The Huskies are looking to bounce back from a colossal meltdown last Saturday, when they were held scoreless in the second half and committed four fourth-quarter turnovers in a 27-17 loss to Arizona State. Washington’s offense should be able to get untracked against Oregon State, which remained winless in Pac-12 play with last week’s 54-24 loss at California. Golden Bears quarterback Jared Goff threw for 453 yards and a season-high six touchdowns against the Beavers, who are allowing 462.2 yards per game and 6.35 yards per play, which ranks last in the Pac-12. “We’re not playing defense anywhere close to the way you need to play defense in this league,” Oregon State coach Gary Andersen told reporters.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington -15

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12): Freshman quarterback Jake Browning threw for a season-high 405 yards against Arizona State, but his three fourth-quarter interceptions proved costly in the loss. Browning is part of an inconsistent offense that includes senior wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and freshman running back Myles Gaskin, who needs 144 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Linebacker Travis Feeney has a team-high seven sacks to lead the defense, which should feast on an Oregon State squad that ranks 117th in the nation in scoring offense, passing offense and total offense.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-8, 0-7): The Beavers haven’t had many bright spots, but freshman Paul Lucas provided a spark against California with 70 rushing yards on 13 carries after playing most of the season as a wide receiver. Freshman quarterback Nick Mitchell, who has completed 48.1 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions, left last week’s game in the second half following a helmet-to-helmet hit but expects to start against the Huskies. The Beavers secondary has been decimated by injuries, which means freshman walk-on Gabe Ovgard could receive another extended look after recording an interception and eight tackles last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington leads the overall series 61-34-4 and has won three straight and four of the last five.

2. Oregon State is tied for 110th nationally with 13 sacks in 10 games.

3. The Huskies have outscored their opponents 111-35 in the third quarter.

PREDICTION: Washington 38, Oregon State 17