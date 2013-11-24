Washington 69, Oregon State 27: Bishop Sankey scored three rushing touchdowns and Cyler Miles threw a touchdown pass in his first career start as the visiting Huskies walloped the Beavers in a Pac-12 contest.

Miles, starting for the injured Keith Price, completed 15-of-24 passes for 162 yards but it was Sankey, who entered the game ranked fourth in the nation in rushing, who stole the show gaining 179 yards on 23 carries before being lifted early in the third quarter. Sankey’s final touchdown of the game was the 34th rushing score of his career, tying him with Napoleon Kaufman for the school’s all-time mark and Washington got little resistance gaining 530 yards on the ground.

Oregon State’s Sean Mannion, who entered the game leading the nation with 3,860 passing yards, finished 20-for-41 for 229 yards and was intercepted three times. The Beavers have lost four straight and didn’t get on the board until trailing 48-0 in the fourth quarter when Mannion hit Brandin Cooks for a 29-yard touchdown.

Washington (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead as Sankey rushed for a pair of short touchdowns and Miles fired a 28-yard scoring pass to a leaping Kevin Smith in the back of the end zone midway through the second quarter. The Huskies’ defense did the rest limiting the high-powered Beavers’ offense to just 122 total yards in the first half while picking off Mannion twice.

Oregon State (6-5) never threatened and the frustration mounted when Cooks had an apparent 86-yard touchdown reception reversed by replay and the Huskies took the ensuing drive 73 yards capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by Sankey to extend the lead to 34-0. Washington State then poured it on getting two touchdowns by Deontae Cooper, an 80-yard interception return for another touchdown by Shaq Thompson, and two long scoring runs by Dwayne Washington.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Price missed the game with a sprained shoulder suffered in last week’s game against UCLA. ...The teams combined to score seven touchdowns in the fourth quarter. ...Cooks had 10 catches for 117 yards.