Washington State 27, Colorado 3

Luke Falk passed for 199 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury midway through the third quarter of Washington State’s 27-3 victory over Colorado on Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.

Falk lay motionless on the field after being slammed to the artificial turf on a sack by Colorado’s Samson Kafovalu. Falk raised his thumbs to the crowd after he was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field at Martin Stadium.

Washington State (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) has won three consecutive conference games for the first time since 2003. The bowl-bound Cougars finish the regular season Friday at Washington.

Colorado redshirt freshman Cade Apsay, making his first college start for injured quarterback Sefo Liufau, passed for 238 yards and two interceptions. Colorado (4-8, 1-7) finishes the season on Saturday at Utah.

Washington State led 17-0 before Diego Gonzalez produced Colorado’s only points with a 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Running back Gerard Wicks carried the ball 13 times for a career-high 123 yards for Washington State. Wide receiver Gabe Marks caught 11 passes for 111 yards and had a school season-record 14th touchdown reception.

Colorado wide receiver Nelson Spruce had 10 catches for 120 yards.