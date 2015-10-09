Washington 17, Southern California 12

LOS ANGELES -- Washington put its top-ranked Pac-12 defense on display Thursday night, and No. 17 Southern California felt the brunt of it.

The unranked Huskies upset the Trojans 17-12 in front of 63,123 mostly unbelieving spectators at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Washington came into the game ranked No. 1 in all the most important defensive categories in the conference -- scoring defense (allowing 15.8 points per game), rushing defense (104.5 yards per game) and total defense (321.0 yards per game.

USC, which lost its second consecutive home game, is in no position to debate Washington’s defense prowess after being held to one touchdown, that coming in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) produced 346 total yards but were hurt by three turnovers.

Washington (3-2, 1-1) gained 299 yards but gave the ball away just once.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made a rare mistake on USC’s first possession of the second half, but it cost the Trojans dearly. After catching a short pass from quarterback Cody Kessler, Smith-Schuster fumbled, and the Huskies recovered at the USC 27-yard line.

On the next play, Washington executed a flea flicker when wide receiver Marvin Hall took a backward pass from quarterback Jake Browning. Hall then tossed a pass to receiver Joshua Perkins, who was all alone in the end zone. The touchdown gave Washington a 10-6 lead.

Washington extended its lead to 17-6 in the first minute of the fourth quarter when Myles Gaskin finished off a four-play, 50-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

USC narrowed the deficit to 17-12 when true freshman running back Ronald Jones II scored on a 1-yard run with 12:02 left to play. Jones II had two sizeable runs on the drive, which featured superb downfield blocking by Smith-Schuster.

The Trojans had an excellent opportunity to convert a two-point conversion after Jones’ touchdown, but running back Tre Madden dropped a pass while wide open in the flat.

Browning finished 16-for-32 for 137 yards with one interception. Gaskins amassed 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Madden paced the Trojans with 120 yards on 17 carries. Kessler completed 16 of 29 passes for 156 yards but was picked off twice. Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 82 yards.

Washington stood up to USC in a first-half defensive struggle.

After three unproductive USC possessions, with two ending in interceptions, the Trojans put together a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 34-yard field goal by Alex Wood with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

Washington tied the score 3-3 with 9:54 left in the second quarter on a 21-yard field goal by Cameron Van Winkle. The Huskies effectively kept the ball away from the Trojans on a 79-yard drive that consumed 6:49.

Washington paid close attention to Smith-Schuster in the first half and held the sophomore without a catch until 4:26 remaining in before halftime when Kessler connected with him on a 26-yard gain.

Smith-Schuster caught a 7-yard pass for a first down later in the drive. Wood kicked a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give USC a 6-3 lead at intermission.

NOTES: USC won eight of the previous 10 meetings with Washington. One of the losses came in 2009 when current USC head coach Steve Sarkisian was Washington’s coach. The Huskies upset No. 3 USC 16-13. ... USC true freshman CB Iman “Biggie” Marshall had his first career interception in the first quarter to stop a potential Washington scoring drive. ... Washington’s Jake Browning is just the second true freshman in school history to start at quarterback. Current USC assistant coach Marques Tuiasosopo was the first. Browning already established a freshman record with 368 passing yards on Sept. 19 in a 31-17 victory over Utah State. ... It took Washington coach Chris Petersen only 117 games to reach 100 career victories. He achieved that feat faster than any active FBS coach.