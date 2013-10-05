Preview: Washington at Stanford

Stanford aims for its 13th straight win Saturday when the fifth-ranked Cardinal host No. 18 Washington, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2001. The Huskies defeated Stanford 17-13 a year ago in Seattle, but the Cardinal offense has undergone a transformation this season while scoring at least 34 points in each of its first four games. “They’re not nearly as one-dimensional as they were maybe a year ago,” said Washington coach Steve Sarkisian. “We’re going to have to defend everything.”

The Huskies lead the Pac-12 in total defense and will be tested by a Stanford offense that is led by junior quarterback Kevin Hogan, who is 9-0 as a starter. Hogan threw for three touchdowns in last week’s 55-17 victory over Washington State and Devon Cajuste added 115 receiving yards, including two long touchdown catches. The Huskies are coming off a 31-13 win over Arizona last Saturday, when junior running back Bishop Sankey had a school-record 40 carries for 161 yards and a score.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -7

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12): Sankey ranks first in the nation with 151.8 rushing yards per game and senior quarterback Keith Price ranks 12th in pass efficiency for the Huskies, who haven’t trailed all season. While the offense has lived up to expectations, the much-improved defense has been critical to Washington’s early success. Safety Sean Parker and linebackers Princeton Fuimaono and Shaq Thompson lead the defense, which is allowing just 3.8 yards per play this season --third-best in the nation.

ABOUT STANFORD (4-0, 2-0): Preseason All-American David Yankey missed last week’s rout of Washington State to attend to a family situation, but he’ll be back at left guard this Saturday. Stanford’s stellar offensive line has helped the Cardinal out rush their last two opponents – Washington State and Arizona State – by a 478-101 margin. The defense is led by linebacker Shayne Skov and linebacker Trent Murphy, who returned an interception for a touchdown last week against the Cougars.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinal is 32-3 at Stanford Stadium since the final home game of 2007.

2. Washington is outscoring opponents 73-12 in the first half this season.

3. Stanford is 25-1 under coach David Shaw when it gains more rushing yards than its opponent.

PREDICTION: Stanford 31, Washington 22