Preview: Washington at UCLA

UCLA freshman Myles Jack probably won’t kick any field goals when the No. 15 Bruins host Washington on Friday, but even that can’t be ruled out after last week’s performance. The talented linebacker/running back sparked the Bruins’ 31-26 victory over Arizona with eight tackles while rushing for 120 yards on six carries, including a 66-yard touchdown. He’ll need another big game for the Bruins to keep pace with Washington, which has averaged 50 points and amassed 1,270 yards of total offense in the last two games.

UCLA is in position to win the Pac-12 South Division for the second time in two seasons under coach Jim Mora, who was positively giddy after the Bruins won for the seventh time in nine games last week. “We’ve got a long ways to go, no doubt, but what’s awesome is that we’re making strides,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time before this program goes where we’re aiming.” Washington, which gained bowl eligibility with last week’s 59-6 rout of Colorado, certainly has the offensive firepower to derail UCLA’s Rose Bowl hopes.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: UCLA -2.5

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12): Quarterback Keith Price threw two touchdowns and ran for two more against Colorado, and running back Bishop Sankey surpassed 100 yards rushing for the seventh time this season. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins recorded a season-high 62 receiving yards, and coach Steve Sarkisian indicated the team will look to get the preseason All-American more involved this week. Safety Sean Parker has a team-high four interceptions for the Huskies, who rank second in the Pac-12 in pass defense.

ABOUT UCLA (7-2, 4-2): The Huskies’ secondary may want to be ready for quarterback Brett Hundley, who has thrown long touchdown passes early in the first quarter of the Bruins’ last two games. Hundley has completed 74 percent of his passes over the last three games, and is also been the team’s leading rusher over the past five games with 245 yards and four scores. The Bruins boast an embarrassment of riches at linebacker, where Jack joins Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr and Jordan Zumwalt, who has 38 tackles over the last six games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA leads the series 38-30-2, and has won 11 of the last 14 matchups.

2. Washington has outscored its opponents 132-58 in the third quarter this season.

3. The Bruins are 14-0 when leading at the half under Mora.

PREDICTION: UCLA 31, Washington 24