No. 15 UCLA 41, Washington 31: Freshman two-way threat Myles Jack rushed for four touchdowns and added four tackles on defense as the host Bruins took advantage of four Huskies turnovers to keep their Pac-12 South hopes alive.

Jack rushed 13 times for 59 yards and scored on runs of 8, 1, 1 and 2 yards to become the first Bruin to run for four touchdowns in a game since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2004. Brett Hundley completed 13-of-22 passes for 159 yards and two scores for UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12), which moved one-half game behind first place Arizona State in the Pac-12 South with the teams set to meet next week.

Washington quarterback Keith Price was 10-of-18 for 181 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a shoulder injury at the half. Redshirt freshman Cyler Myles completed 15-of-22 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins early in the third quarter to cut UCLA’s lead to 27-24.

Washington receiver Damore‘ea Stringfellow, who entered the game with three receptions all season, caught a 14-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 41-31 with 8:01 to play and finished with eight receptions for 147 yards. Bishop Sankey added 91 yards on 27 carries for the Huskies, who were penalized 11 times for 113 yards.

The Huskies fell behind early after committing turnovers on two of their first six offensive plays, and UCLA capitalized both times on Jack’s 8-yard touchdown run and Hundley’s 2-yard scoring pass to Cassius Marsh. The Huskies trailed by 10 at the half and remained within striking distance late in the game, but Myles threw back-to-back interceptions with less than five minutes remaining to end their comeback hopes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington has lost eight consecutive games to UCLA at the Rose Bowl dating to 1995. … Washington turnovers had led to a total of 10 points by opponents in nine previous games. … Paul Perkins had 21 carries for 86 yards for the Bruins, who have won all five of their games at the Rose Bowl this season.