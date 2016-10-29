Preview: Washington at Utah

(Updated: Intro - Changed Utah's rank from 17th to 16th. - Tom)

Fourth-ranked Washington and 16th-ranked Utah are ready to tangle in a Pac-12 showdown on Saturday and the most pivotal player on the field in Salt Lake City will be a guy who retired from football last month. Senior running back Joe Williams returned to the Utes in mid-October and has delivered back-to-back huge performances, including rushing for a school-record 332 yards in last Saturday's 52-45 victory over UCLA.

Williams quit the squad after the second game of the season but Utah kept losing running backs and offensive coordinator Dennis Erickson placed the call that led to Williams' return and he has gained 511 yards in the two ensuing games. "He wouldn't have come back if we were not so depleted at that area," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said in a press conference. "That could be a silver lining. It's been a unique year with injuries and I don't like to talk about them, but we were down to nothing at that position." Washington will try to limit Williams as well as continue its strong offensive play that has seen the squad top 40 points in six of seven games this season. The Huskies have won 10 straight games, tied with Western Michigan for the second-longest current streak behind top-ranked Alabama (20).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Washington -10

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12): Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning has joined the Heisman Trophy race due to his stellar play and the Huskies' rise and he has thrown 26 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. Sophomore running back Myles Gaskin has rushed for a team-best 727 yards while junior wideouts John Ross (34 receptions for 486 yards and nine touchdowns) and Dante Pettis (27 for 457 with eight scores) are enjoying solid seasons. Washington leads the nation with 12 fumble recoveries - junior inside linebacker Keishawn Bierria is the nation's individual leader with five -- behind a sturdy defense allowing just 14.6 points per game but will be without senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis (team-high five sacks) due to a foot injury.

ABOUT UTAH (7-1, 4-1): Junior quarterback Troy Williams has accounted for 12 touchdowns (seven passing, five rushing) while passing for 1,725 yards and has heavy motivation to play well against the Huskies. Williams began his college career at Washington and played in five games (one start) in 2014 but wasn't a recruit of current coach Chris Petersen and transferred after the campaign to a junior college before performing well enough to catch Utah's attention and then win the starting job. The defense will be missing injured junior free safety Marcus Williams (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries) but also has been receiving solid contributions from senior cornerback Brian Allen (team-best four interceptions), sophomore strong safety Chase Hansen (team-high 49 tackles) and senior defensive end Hunter Dimich (team-leading six sacks).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah posted a 34-23 victory over Washington last season, its first win in the series after eight consecutive losses.

2. The Huskies have outscored their opponents 200-24 in the first half.

3. The Utes lead the nation with 22 takeaways and are tied for the interception lead with 14.

PREDICTION: Washington 26, Utah 21