Washington 27, Washington State 17
#Intel
December 1, 2013 / 3:02 AM / 4 years ago

Washington 27, Washington State 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 27, Washington State 17: Keith Price directed four second-halfscoring drives and Bishop Sankey rushed for 200 yards as the host Huskiesrallied past the Cougars to keep the Apple Cup.

Price, agame-time decision after missing last week with a shoulder injury, threw for a touchdownand 181 yards for the Huskies (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12). Sankey rushed for 139 yards inthe second half alone to outgain the Cougars’ total rushing output of 44 yardsfor the game.

Connor Hallidaywas 32-of-59 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, but threw a pair of interceptions,including a costly one late in the fourth quarter to seal the game. The Cougars(6-6, 4-5) had four receivers with more than 40 yards in catches, led by RiverCracraft’s three catches for 47 yards.

After beinglimited in the first half to Travis Coons’ 48-yard field goal on their first drive of the game, the Huskies reached the end zone on their first twopossessions of the second half. Price found Austin Seferian-Jenkins for an 18-yardscoring strike to cap an 85-yard drive and Sankey finished off a 60-yard marchwith a 7-yard run to take a 17-10 lead.

Coons added hissecond field goal of the game to make it 20-10, but Halliday, who threw a 14-yardtouchdown to Rickey Galvin in the second quarter, lofted a 5-yard TD to DomWilliams with 7:30 remaining to pull the Cougars within 20-17. Gregory Ducrepicked off Halliday’s second interception with 5:16 remaining at the Cougars‘41 and Price scored from 2 yards out with 2:08 to close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Halliday broke Ryan Leaf’s single-season passing record at Washington State andthe Pac-12 single-season mark for completions with Halliday at 4,187 yards forthe season and 412 completions. ... Washington State’s 91-yard touchdown drivewas its second-longest of the season. ... Coons is 14-of-15 on field goals fora 93.3 percent success rate that is second-best all-time for a single season atWashington State.

