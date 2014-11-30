(Updated: CORRECTS to 3:07 in graph 5)

Washington 31, Washington State 14: Dwayne Washington rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Huskies claimed their second straight Apple Cup with a dominant win over the Cougars.

Cyler Miles was 25-of-39 for 249 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Washington (8-5, 4-5 Pac-12), which held the Cougars to 1-of-10 on third-down conversions. Kasen Williams and Joshua Perkins each caught touchdown passes for the Huskies, who forced three turnovers and limited the Cougars to 21 yards rushing.

Luke Falk was 27-of-49 for 355 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Washington State (3-9, 2-7), which finished the season by losing for the sixth time in its last seven games. Vince Mayle had 79 receiving yards while River Cracraft and Dom Williams caught touchdown passes for the Cougars, who tallied 376 total yards, well below their season average of 532.5.

Washington rambled 51 yards for a score on the Huskies’ second play from scrimmage, and the game turned with 1:36 left in the second quarter when John Timu recovered Mayle’s fumble at the Washington State 27-yard line. The Huskies quickly capitalized and entered the half with a 14-0 lead on Williams’ 6-yard TD reception.

Washington opened the second half with a 60-yard TD run, and the Huskies moved ahead 24-0 on Cameron Van Winkle’s 18-yard field goal with 3:07 left in the quarter. The Huskies sealed the victory early in the fourth as Miles capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Perkins.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State, which has never been shut out in three seasons under coach Mike Leach, got on the board midway through the fourth quarter as Falk connected with Williams on a 35-yard TD . … Washington recorded his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game for the Huskies, who were 8-of-17 on third-down conversions. … Steve Gleason, who played football and baseball at Washington State from 1995-99, was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame during the game.