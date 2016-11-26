Washington crushes Washington State, reaches Pac-12 title game

A record-tying first quarter scoring burst pushed No. 5 Washington one step closer to a berth in the college football playoff.

Quarterback Jake Browning had 202 of his 292 passing yards and all three of his touchdowns in a 28-point first quarter, and the Huskies rolled to a berth in the Pac-12 championship game with a 45-17 Apple Cup victory over Washington State on Friday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

Browning threw 18- and 61-yard touchdown passes to Dante Pettis and a 6-yarder to John Ross as the Huskies (11-1, 8-1) took a 28-3 lead and rolled to a meeting with the Pac-12 South winner next Friday.

The Huskies will play No. 9 Colorado or No. 12 USC in the Pac-12 title game in Santa Clara, Calif. Colorado will advance if it beats No. 22 Utah on Saturday in Boulder, Colo. USC wins a tiebreaker with Colorado if the Buffaloes lose.

"It does not matter," Washington's Budda Baker said. "We're going to go celebrate today and get back and see who we play tomorrow."

Freshman Lavon Coleman rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and his second score from 15 yards capped a 10-play, 98-yard drive for a 42-17 lead with 10:56 remaining.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 50 yards and a first-quarter touchdown for the Huskies, who had 510 yards total offense and benefited from four turnovers.

"The first half went as well as it could for us," Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Quarterback Luke Falk passed for 269 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for the 23rd-ranked Cougars (8-4, 7-2), who suffered their second straight loss after having an eight-game winning streak broken at Colorado last Saturday.

Cougars wide receiver Gabe Marks caught 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Pettis caught three passes for 86 yards and Ross caught eight passes for 80 yards. Pettis also threw a 50-yard option pass in the first-quarter blitz, in which the Cougars had only two field downs, lost a fumble and were held to a field goal.

Jamal Morrow's 1-yard touchdown run made it 28-10 midway through the second quarter, but Coleman's 22-yard run made it 35-10 with 2:41 remaining in the half.

"I thought we were too quick to press," Washington State coach Mike Leach said.

Falk's 9-yard touchdown pass to Marks brought Washington State closer at 35-17 in the third quarter, when the Cougars had 160 total yards to the Huskies' 13.

But Washington stopped Gerard Wicks on fourth down from the 1-yard line to end the Cougars' 81-yard drive with 37 seconds left in the quarter.

The Huskies followed with their clinching 98-yard drive.

The Cougars failed on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 in the first quarter, but Morrow scored moments later after a Washington turnover.

"I know there were big momentum swings for sure," Petersen said.

Browning said, "We stayed balanced and didn't get out of rhythm much. We stalled a bit in the third quarter, and we had a big goal-line stand by our defense.

NOTES: Washington is one of five teams with one loss or fewer in the college playoff rankings, and the number will drop to four after the Ohio State-Michgan game on Saturday. ... Washington State QB Luke Falk entered the game as the FBS active career leader with 357.2 passing yards per game. ... The series dates to 1900, when the teams played to a 5-5 tie in Seattle.