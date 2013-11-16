Preview: Washington State at Arizona

Ka’Deem Carey looks to top 100 rushing yards for the 13th consecutive time when Arizona hosts well-rested Washington State on Saturday. Carey ranks second nationally with 152.6 rushing yards per game and is closing in on the school’s career rushing mark held by Trung Canidate (3,824 from 1996-99). Carey, a junior, needs 250 yards to pass Canidate and trails only Boston College’s Andre Williams (163.4 per game) in this season’s national race.

Washington State has lost three consecutive games by an average of 29.3 points and is playing for only the second time since Oct. 19. The Cougars lost to Arizona State on Oct. 31 and have had ample time to prepare for the Wildcats, who had a three-game winning streak snapped by UCLA last weekend. Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday has passed for 3,098 yards and 20 touchdowns but also leads the nation with 18 interceptions.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona -13

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12): The Cougars have turned the ball over 27 times – tied for third most nationally – and rank last in the nation in rushing at 52.1 yards per game. The defense allows 32.7 points per game despite having a solid duo in safety Deone Bucannon (team leader with 85 tackles and five interceptions) and cornerback Damante Horton (four picks). Receiver Gabe Marks is having a solid season with 63 receptions for 721 yards and six touchdowns.

ABOUT ARIZONA (6-3, 3-3): Linebacker Jake Fischer is playing through a knee injury that caused him to miss a game against UCLA two Saturdays ago and the Wildcats’ second-leading tackler (61 stops) expects the ailment to linger. “I’m as good as I’m going to be for the rest of the year,” Fischer said. “I’m just ready to move forward.” The Wildcats allow an average of 22 points per game and freshman linebacker Scooby Wright has been terrific, leading the team in tackles (68) and tackles for loss (7.5).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats lead the series 25-13 and have won the last five meetings.

2. Arizona’s B.J. Denker has set school single-season marks for rushing yards (645) and touchdowns (11) by a quarterback.

3. The Cougars have allowed 52 or more points in each of their last four losses.

PREDICTION: Arizona 59, Washington State 33