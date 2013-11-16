Washington State 24, Arizona 17: Connor Halliday tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Myers with 2:15 remaining as visiting Washington State defeated Arizona in Pac-12 play.

Halliday passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive score to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Marcus Mason added a touchdown run for the Cougars (5-5, 3-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ka’Deem Carey rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and also had a receiving score for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4). Arizona reached the Washington State 13-yard line on its final drive but B.J. Denker’s game-ending, fourth-down pass was caught wide of the end zone by Samajie Grant.

The Cougars took a 17-14 lead on Halliday’s 23-yard pass to River Cracraft with 11:17 left in the third quarter before Arizona tied the contest on Jake Smith’s 25-yard field goal with 6:36 left in the quarter. Washington State’s Andrew Furney had a 46-yard field-goal attempt carom off the left upright early in the fourth quarter and Smith missed wide left from 34 yards with 6:59 remaining.

Washington State took a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Mason’s 15-yard scamper and Furney’s 24-yard field goal. Carey got the Wildcats on the board with a 30-yard run late in the quarter and Arizona went ahead on Denker’s 7-yard scoring pass to Carey midway through the second quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carey topped the 100-yard mark for the 13th consecutive game and raised his career rushing-yardage output to 3,707 as he closes in on the school mark held by Trung Canidate (3,824 from 1996-99). … Washington State had 101 rushing yards, nearly double its season average of 52.1. … The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak against Arizona.