Washington State 24, Arizona 17: Connor Halliday tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Myers with 2:15 remaining as visiting Washington State defeated Arizona in Pac-12 play.

Halliday passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive score to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Marcus Mason added a touchdown run for the Cougars (5-5, 3-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ka’Deem Carey rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and also had a receiving score for the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4). Arizona reached the Washington State 13-yard line on its final drive, but B.J. Denker’s game-ending, fourth-down pass was caught wide of the end zone by Samajie Grant.

The Cougars took a 17-14 lead on Halliday’s 23-yard pass to River Cracraft with 11:17 left in the third quarter before Arizona tied the contest on Jake Smith’s 25-yard field goal with 6:36 left in the quarter. Washington State’s Andrew Furney had a 46-yard field-goal attempt carom off the left upright early in the fourth quarter and Smith missed wide left from 34 yards with 6:59 remaining.

Washington State took a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Mason’s 15-yard scamper and Furney’s 24-yard field goal. Carey got the Wildcats on the board with a 30-yard run late in the quarter and Arizona went ahead on Denker’s 7-yard scoring pass to Carey midway through the second quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carey topped the 100-yard mark for the 13th consecutive game and raised his career rushing yardage output to 3,707 as he closes in on the school mark held by Trung Canidate (3,824 from 1996-99). … Washington State had 101 rushing yards, nearly double its season average of 52.1. … The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak against Arizona.