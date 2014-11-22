FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona State 52, Washington State 31
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona State 52, Washington State 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 14 Arizona State 52, Washington State 31: Taylor Kelly passed for four touchdowns and D.J. Foster rushed for three as the Sun Devils slipped past the Cougars in Pac-12 play.

Cameron Smith caught two touchdown passes and had six receptions for a career-high 131 yards for Arizona State (9-2, 6-2). The Sun Devils forced five turnovers and remained in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Luke Falk was 45-of-74 for a career-best 601 yards and three touchdown passes for Washington State (3-8, 2-6) but also was intercepted four times. Vince Mayle caught a school-record 15 passes for 252 yards and Isiah Myers had seven receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona State battled from a 14-point deficit and took a 28-24 lead on Foster’s 1-yard run with 6:04 left in the third quarter and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 47-yard field goal in the opening minute of a 24-point final quarter. Foster added an 18-yard scoring run with 11:45 left, and Kelly hit Smith on a 5-yarder and Kody Kohl from 6 yards out to make it 52-24 with 3:19 to go.

Washington State jumped out to a 21-7 lead over the first 25-plus minutes as Falk scored from a yard out and threw scoring passes of 1 yard to Ricky Galvin and 20 to Myers. The Sun Devils tied it up as Kelly threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Smith and a 10-yarder to Frederick Gammage before Cougars took a 24-21 lead at the break on Quintin Breshears’ 27-yard field goal as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sun Devils WR Jaelen Strong (concussion) sat out. … The 200-yard game is Mayle’s second of the season and he has topped 100 six times. … Arizona State’s interceptions were by CB Kweishi Brown, OLB Salamo Fiso, DE Marcus Hardison and SS Damarious Randall.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.