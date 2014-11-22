No. 14 Arizona State 52, Washington State 31: Taylor Kelly passed for four touchdowns and D.J. Foster rushed for three as the Sun Devils slipped past the Cougars in Pac-12 play.

Cameron Smith caught two touchdown passes and had six receptions for a career-high 131 yards for Arizona State (9-2, 6-2). The Sun Devils forced five turnovers and remained in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Luke Falk was 45-of-74 for a career-best 601 yards and three touchdown passes for Washington State (3-8, 2-6) but also was intercepted four times. Vince Mayle caught a school-record 15 passes for 252 yards and Isiah Myers had seven receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona State battled from a 14-point deficit and took a 28-24 lead on Foster’s 1-yard run with 6:04 left in the third quarter and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 47-yard field goal in the opening minute of a 24-point final quarter. Foster added an 18-yard scoring run with 11:45 left, and Kelly hit Smith on a 5-yarder and Kody Kohl from 6 yards out to make it 52-24 with 3:19 to go.

Washington State jumped out to a 21-7 lead over the first 25-plus minutes as Falk scored from a yard out and threw scoring passes of 1 yard to Ricky Galvin and 20 to Myers. The Sun Devils tied it up as Kelly threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Smith and a 10-yarder to Frederick Gammage before Cougars took a 24-21 lead at the break on Quintin Breshears’ 27-yard field goal as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sun Devils WR Jaelen Strong (concussion) sat out. … The 200-yard game is Mayle’s second of the season and he has topped 100 six times. … Arizona State’s interceptions were by CB Kweishi Brown, OLB Salamo Fiso, DE Marcus Hardison and SS Damarious Randall.