Preview: Washington State at California

Two pass-happy coaches who worked together for seven seasons at Texas Tech match wits Saturday when Washington State visits California. Golden Bears coach Sonny Dykes served as offensive coordinator under Cougars coach Mike Leach with the Red Raiders, so it’s no surprise the two programs run similar offensive systems. Both teams have quarterback dilemmas as Washington State starter Connor Halliday is dealing with a hip injury, while California’s Jared Goff was pulled after a poor start in a loss to Oregon.

Dykes oversaw the Texas Tech offense under Leach and considers him a true mentor. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Dykes said. “He’s a really good football coach. I think he has been the biggest influence on me from a football standpoint of anybody I’ve been around.” Leach said he expects Halliday to play but redshirt freshman Austin Apodaca is being prepared to carry the load if necessary. Goff, a true freshman, passed for 1,306 yards in his first three college games but just had 11 yards against Oregon and redshirt freshman Zack Kline is competing with him to start against the Cougars.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Even.

ABOUT WASHIGNTON STATE (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12 North): Apodaca was 15-of-29 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Oregon in relief of Halliday, who has thrown for 1,472 and 10 touchdowns while being picked off nine times. Sophomore wideout Gabe Marks (37 receptions, 423 yards) is having a superb season but the Cougars have been horrid when running the ball (60.6 yards per game, third-worst nationally). Senior cornerback Damante Horton and senior safety Deone Bucannon (team-high 44 tackles) each have three interceptions – with Horton returning two for touchdowns – and sophomore middle linebacker Darryl Monroe (36 tackles, two sacks) also is playing well.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12 North): After rolling up more than 500 yards in each of their first three games, the Golden Bears generated 325 yards against Oregon and Kline was 18-of-37 for 165 yards in his first college appearance. Sophomore receivers Bryce Treggs (30 receptions, 348 yards, one score) and Chris Harper (24 for 339, three touchdowns) have been beneficiaries of all the passes downfield. A shaky defense is allowing 45.2 points (third-worst nationally) and 512.5 yards (fifth-worst) despite strong play from junior linebacker Khairi Fortt (team-best 32 tackles, three for loss).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cal leads the series 44-25-5 and has won eight straight meetings since a 2002 loss.

2. Golden Bears junior DE Chris McCain was dismissed from the squad this week for conduct detrimental to the team.

3. The Cougars rank 11th in passing defense at 159 yards per game.

PREDICTION: Washington State 33, California 31