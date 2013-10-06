Washington State 44, California 22: Connor Halliday accumulated a career-high 521 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes as the visiting Cougars outlasted the Golden Bears in Pac-12 play.

Marcus Mason had 118 receiving yards and one touchdown reception while Vince Mayle had 113 receiving yards and two scores as Washington State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12 North) won for the fourth time in five games. Halliday’s yardage ranks second in school history behind Alex Brink’s 531 yards in 2005 and the two teams combined for 1,155 total yards.

Jared Goff passed for a career-high 499 yards and tossed two touchdown aerials for California (1-4, 0-2) and fell four yards short of the school single-game mark held by Pat Barnes (1996). Chris Harper set career highs with 13 receptions and 216 yards, including an 89-yard scoring play that was one yard shy of Keenan Allen’s school-record (2011) for longest in school history.

Washington State led 21-15 at halftime and pushed the lead to 20 as Teondray Caldwell scored on a 10-yard run and Halliday threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Mayle. Goff hit James Grisom on a 53-yard scoring play with 3:33 left in the third quarter but three fourth-quarter field goals by Andrew Furney gave the Cougars a 22-point advantage with 3:52 to play.

The Golden Bears twice lost fumbles inside the Washington State 5-yard line in the opening 16 minutes – both recovered by Kalafitoni Pole – to fall behind by 14 points. But a safety, two field goals by Vincenzo D’Amato and Harper’s long reception helped Cal pull within six at half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harper is the first Cal player to top 200 receiving yards since Geoff McArthur totaled 245 against Stanford in 2003. … Halliday’s previous high-yardage output was 494 against Arizona State in 2011. … Golden Bears DB Joel Willis was carted off on a stretcher with an apparent serious injury after being hurt on the opening kickoff of the second half.