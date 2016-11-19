Preview: Washington State at Colorado

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season,the Pac-12 boasts a pair of surprising division leaders in Washington State andColorado, and they’ll meet Saturday in Boulder as the 12th-rankedBuffaloes host the 20th-ranked Cougars. And the surprising partcomes in when considering that these two programs owned the two worst winpercentages – Colorado at .285 and Washington State at .333 – among Power Fiveschools over the previous decade (2006-15).

It even looked like it might be more of the same earlyon for Washington State as the Cougars dropped their first two games to EasternWashington of the FCS and Boise State, but the Cougars have since reeled offeight straight wins and stand as the only unbeaten team in Pac-12 play. “Ourteam has elevated our excitement to play each week,” Washington State coachMike Leach said Monday at his weekly news conference. “… If you can do that, itgets contagious among everybody. It’s not just the physical mentality but themental mentality where it’s just fun to be a part of all that energy.” There’salso no shortage of energy and excitement in Boulder as Colorado checks in atNo. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after winning 14 gamesover the previous five seasons combined. “When you go through a couple of seasons where you're just gettingworked over by everybody, you can feel it,” Colorado safety Ryan Moeller saidin the team’s Tuesday news conference. “That feels like there's a bigcloud over you, and that cloud is gone now. Everyone is happy and theywant to celebrate, but we haven't done anything just yet.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Colorado -4.5

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-2, 7-0 Pac-12): During theireight-game run, the Cougars have averaged 46.6 points per outing and theiraverage margin of victory has been 25.8. It starts with junior quarterback LukeFalk who is tops nationally in completion percentage at 73.9, second in passingyards with 3,610 and is tied for fifth with 33 passing touchdowns, but he’ll bewithout second-leading receiver River Cracraft (53 catches-701 yards-five TDs)as the slot wideout after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the third quarter oflast Saturday’s 56-21 win at California. Defensive end Hercules Mata’afa (11tackles for loss) leads a defense which has been the conference’s best againstthe run at 116.9 yards allowed per game and ranks sixth in the league with 24.3points surrendered per outing.

ABOUT COLORADO (8-2, 6-1): Quarterback SefoLiufau did match his single-game season high last week with three TD passes ina 49-24 win at Arizona, but the senior also has had more miscues of late,throwing all three of his interceptions this season in the last two games. Liufauis surrounded by a talented cast headed by tailback Phillip Lindsay (third inthe Pac-12 with 93.7 rushing yards per game) and speedy wideout Shay Fields(third in the conference with 71 receiving yards per outing). Defensively, outsidelinebacker Jimmie Gilbert (nine sacks, 11 tackles for losses) and a talentedsecondary star for a unit which leads the conference in scoring defense (17.9points allowed), total defense (308.4 yards) and passing defense (176.9 yards).

1. Colorado holds a slight series edge at 5-4,but Washington State rolled to a 27-3 home win a season ago.

2. Cougars running backs lead the Pac-12 with acombined 2,299 total yards and 29 rushing/receiving touchdowns.

3. Liufau owns or shares 84 school passingrecords and is one TD pass away from tying Cody Hawkins for the program’scareer lead with 60.

PREDICTION: Colorado 31, Washington State 27