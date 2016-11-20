Liufau carries No. 10 Colorado past No. 22 Washington State

BOULDER, Colo. -- When Sefo Liufau went down with a broken foot last season, he didn't know if he would play against for Colorado.

Not only did he come back, he's got the No. 10 Buffaloes on the brink of the Pac-12 title game.

Liufau ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for 345 yards to lead Colorado to a 38-24 victory over No. 22 Washington State on Saturday to edge closer to the Pac-12 South crown.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 144 yards and two scores, the second of which sealed the win for the Buffaloes (9-2, 7-1).

Colorado clinches the South Division title with a victory over No. 11 Utah next week or if No. 13 USC loses to UCLA later Saturday.

This successful season seemed improbable after the Buffaloes finished 4-9 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 in 2015. This year, their only losses are on the road to No. 3 Michigan and USC.

"Whatever journey, whatever path we were going to take this year I wanted to be a part of it," Liufau said.

He's not only a part of it, he's the catalyst to Colorado's most successful season in 14 years.

"I've said once our team caught up with Sefo we'd be successful," Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre said. "He has that willpower right now, he has that it factor. I'm just happy he's getting to do it with all he's overcome. He's such a battler, he's such a warrior."

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns but had two turnovers in the fourth quarter. Jamal Morrow ran for 87 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Cougars.

Washington State (8-3, 7-1) can still capture the North Division with a win over No. 6 Washington next week and set up a potential rematch with the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 title game in two weeks.

The Cougars will have plenty of film to dissect if they get that a second shot at Colorado.

"We definitely missed some opportunities early on and then we couldn't convert on fourth down," Falk said. "We had a couple miscues, a couple miscommunications, and who knows how it would be but it didn't happen."

Liufau outdueled Falk in the biggest game at Folsom Field in more than a decade. He had 223 combined yards at halftime and turned it up in the second half, finishing 27 for 41 without a turnover. He also kept plays alive with his feet and led Colorado three scoring drives in the final 15:30.

"He is tough to bring down," Washington State coach Mike Leach said. "He gets a few extra yards. But the biggest thing is as far as us improving as a team is all I care about."

The senior carried the Buffaloes to the lead on the opening drive of the third quarter, rushing four times for 36 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run.

The Cougars went back ahead 24-21 when Falk connected with John Thompson from 7 yards with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Liufau answered with an 11-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the third quarter to put Colorado ahead for good.

Washington drove down the field and had a fourth-and-4 at Colorado's 18 but Buffaloes defensive back Nick Fisher stopped Kyle Sweet a yard short of the first down.

Twelve plays later, Chris Graham made it 31-24 with a 46-yard field goal with 9:09 left.

"That fourth-down stop at the beginning of the fourth quarter was the turning point," MacIntyre said.

After Addison Gilliam got Colorado's first sack of Falk on the ensuing possession, Colorado went 63 yards on eight plays, capped by Lindsay's 13-yard touchdown run to make it 38-24 with 4:18 left.

Colorado defensive lineman Jimmie Gilbert's strip sack of Falk on Washington State's next possession clinched the win.

Colorado scored first on Lindsay's 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Washington State answered with two touchdowns. Falk found Lewis from 14 yards to tie it and hit Morrow down the middle for a 46-yard score late in the first quarter.

Erik Powell kicked a 28-yard field goal with 4:23 left in the second quarter to put the Cougars up 17-14 at the half.

NOTES: Colorado RB Philip Lindsay topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season and 2,000 for his career. He is the 19th tailback in Buffaloes history with 2,000 career rushing yards. ... Washington State QB Luke Falk notched his 23rd career 300-yard passing game. His career best is 480 set earlier this year in a loss at Boise State. ... Colorado DB Afolabi Laguda was ejected for targeting for his hit on Washington WR Robert Lewis on Lewis' touchdown catch in the first quarter.