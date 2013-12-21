(Updated: CORRECTS Bibbs carries in graph 3 CORRECTS 38 to 37 in graph 5)

Colorado State 48, Washington State 45: Jared Roberts kicked his fourth field goal - a 41-yarder as time expired - and the Rams scored 18 unanswered points in the final 2:52 while capitalizing on two Cougar fumbles inside two minutes to earn an improbable victory in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.

After Colorado State tied the game at 45 with 33 seconds left, it appeared the teams would head to overtime but Teondray Caldwell’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff was recovered by Jake Schlager at the Washington State 24 to set up Roberts. The Rams, who outgained the Cougars 595-400, trailed by 22 points in the second quarter.

Kapri Bibbs rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while playing with a foot injury and Garrett Grayson was 31-of-50 for 369 yards with two TDs and an interception for Colorado State (8-6). Charles Lovett caught a 63-yard TD pass while Jordon Vaden had a team-high eight catches for 60 yards and a score.

Connor Halliday tied the NCAA bowl record with a career-high six touchdown passes to six different receivers while finishing 37-of-58 for 410 yards for the Cougars (6-7). River Cracraft caught nine passes for 125 yards and a score while Theron West caught a touchdown pass and blocked a punt to set up another.

The Rams closed the gap to 45-37 on Grayson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Vaden and regained possession when Shaquil Barrett stripped the ball from Jeremiah Laufasa at the Cougars’ 32 with 1:51 remaining. Seven plays later, Bibbs burst in from the 1 and Donnell Alexander tied it on a two-point conversion run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Television replays appeared to show Colorado State defensive line coach Greg Lupfer shouting an expletive-laced anti-gay slur at Halliday after Washington State’s first touchdown. Halliday confronted Lupfer before another assistant stepped in and diffused the situation. ... Bibbs became the third running back in NCAA history to record 30 touchdowns in a season (Barry Sanders, 37 in 1988; Montee Ball, 33 in 2012). He finished with 31. ... The Cougars entered the game last in the country with 58.7 rushing yards per game and were credited with minus-10 on Saturday, including minus-52 on five sacks.