Preview: Washington State at Nevada

Passing should be the preferred method of moving the chains when Nevada hosts Washington State on Friday. The teams combined for 835 yards through the air in their season openers last week, with Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday throwing for 532 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-38 loss to Rutgers, and Cody Fajardo leading the Wolf Pack to a 28-19 victory against visiting Southern Utah, tossing for 303 yards and a score. Each team features high-volume receivers as Jerico Richardson caught 13 passes for 177 yards in the win against Southern Utah and Vince Mayle hauled in 12 passes for 124 and a touchdown for the Cougars.

The Cougars were outscored 10 in the fourth quarter and surrendered the go-ahead touchdown with 3:24 left after River Cracraft muffed a punt at midfield while trying to secure a fair catch with about seven minutes to play. Cracraft, who caught eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the opener, did not practice Monday because of an undisclosed injury. If he’s unable to play, look for senior Isiah Meyers to fill the void as he grabbed six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Washington State -3.5

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (0-1): Cyrus Coen missed the season opener with an undisclosed injury but the senior linebacker and one of the Cougars’ leading tacklers the last two seasons was back at practice Monday and should be ready. In Coen’s absence, Washington State received solid contributions from Mitch Peterson, who totaled 16 tackles. Getting off to a better start will be key after the Cougars surrendered a 78-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage before they were dinged for 17 fourth-quarter points.

ABOUT NEVADA (1-0): The Wolf Pack hope to start fast on offense after taking a 7-0 lead into halftime against Southern Utah before extending the lead to 28-6 early in the fourth quarter. Nevada has a solid ground game to lean on led by junior running back Don Jackson, who finished with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown last week. The Wolf Pack will also try to maintain their success on third down as they were 14-for-22 against Southern Utah.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State running backs coach Jim Mastro spent 11 seasons as an assistant at Nevada and linebacker coach Ken Wilson spent 19 seasons with the Wolf Pack. His son, Tyler, is Nevada’s long snapper.

2. Western Kentucky quarterback Brandon Doughty is the only player in the country who threw for more yards and touchdowns (569, six) than Halliday last weekend.

3. Fajardo needs 32 yards to join Colin Kaepernick and David Neill as the only Nevada quarterbacks to amass 10,000 for their career.

PREDICTION: Nevada 38, Washington State 31