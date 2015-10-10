Preview: Washington State at Oregon

Oregon fell from the coaches’ poll this week after opening the season at No. 5 but will try to get back on track when it hosts Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Saturday. The Ducks have struggled to fill the void left behind by quarterback Marcus Mariota, who now is starting in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, as three players already have seen action under center this season.

Washington State doesn’t have any quarterback issues, but it has had problems defending the pass. Luke Falk is racking up the passing statistics, putting the ball in the air at least 40 times each game this season and completing a healthy 72.6 percent of his throws - which is fourth-best in the nation among qualified signal-callers. His 146 completions are second-most in the country—though his yardage is 13th—and he seems to be getting more comfortable, completing 72-of-94 passes in the last two games. Oregon, meanwhile, started off the season with Vernon Adams Jr. at the helm, but he suffered a broken index finger on his throwing hand - forcing Jeff Lockie and Taylor Alie to share the duties.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -17

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12): The Cougars rushed for just 13 yards in last week’s loss to No. 22 California. Freshman running back Keith Harrington produced a good performance against Wyoming in the previous contest, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and Gerard Wicks started off strong before finding the holes less spacious the last two games but did have a bruising 7-yard touchdown run last week against the Golden Bears, and that style of running should pay off against the Ducks. Wide receiver Gabe Marks is coming off his second game this season with double-digit catches and more than 140 yards.

ABOUT OREGON (3-2, 1-1): Royce Freeman certainly has done his part to keep the offense humming, as he ranks second in the Pac-12 at 122.6 yards a game, is tied with UCLA’s Paul Perkins with seven rushing touchdowns and continues to lead the nation in plays of 10 yards or more - totaling 32 thus far this season. Aidan Schneider has been automatic on field goals, converting all eight attempts - including three from 40 or more yards, to make him the Pac-12 scoring leader. The Ducks have been strong in other areas of their special teams, with Bralon Addison leading the conference in punt-return average (18.3) and Charles Nelson in kickoff returns (30.6).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ducks have won their last eight meetings with Washington State by an average score of 50.6-21.6.

2. Oregon is the only team to score at least 80 touchdowns in each of the last five seasons but is on pace for just under 65 this year.

3. Opponents have converted half of their 52 third downs against the Cougars this season, which ranks them last in the Pac-12.

PREDICTION: Oregon 38, Washington State 20