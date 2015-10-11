Washington State 45, Oregon 38, 2OT

EUGENE, Ore. -- Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 505 yards and five touchdowns including the game-winner in double overtime to lead Washington State to a 45-38 win over Oregon Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

Falk threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dom Williams with one second remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game, 31-31.

Oregon quarterback Jeff Lockie threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bralon Addison to open overtime as Oregon (3-3) went ahead 38-31. Falk ran in for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game 38-38 heading into the second overtime.

Falk threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Robert Lewis to give Washington State (3-2) a 45-38 lead. Oregon faced fourth-and-nine at the WSU 24-yard line when Lockie was intercepted by safety Shalom Luani to end the game.

Falk completed 50 of 74 passes and wide receiver River Cracraft had a team-high nine catches for 85 yards. Wide receiver Gabe Marks had eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon running back Royce Freeman ran for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while running back Taj Griffin added 96 yards on 11 carries.

WSU scored less than four minutes into the game when Falk tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Marks. Oregon got a 26-yard field goal from kicker Aidan Schneider and then quarterback Taylor Alie scored on an 8-yard run to put the Ducks ahead 10-7.

Freeman scored on a 2-yard run to push the lead to 17-7, but Falk found Marks for a 4-yard touchdown with nine seconds left in the first half to cut the lead to 17-14.

Falk found Tavares Martin Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to put WSU ahead 21-17.

Freeman caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lockie and then Freeman added a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Ducks ahead 31-21 with 8:20 left to play.

Kicker Erik Powell had a 22-yard field goal for WSU before Falk found Williams in the final seconds to force overtime.