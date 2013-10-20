Oregon wins big; Washington State sets record

EUGENE, Ore. -- Washington State’s Connor Halliday set an NCAA record, but Oregon’s Marcus Mariota boosted his Heisman Trophy hopes and kept the Ducks on their quest to reach the BCS National Championship game.

Mariota was 23-of-32 passing for 327 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Ducks to a 62-38 win over Washington State on Saturday night in Pac-12 football at Autzen Stadium.

Mariota also ran for 67 yards and a touchdown, giving him nine straight games with a rushing and passing touchdown. The sophomore has thrown a touchdown pass in all 20 career games, boosting Oregon’s record to 19-1 in his two seasons as the starter.

Halliday was 58-for-89 for 557 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. He set the NCAA record for pass attempts and the Pac-12 record for passing yards.

The Ducks improved to 7-0 and 4-0 in the conference as they await the first BCS standings of the season to be released on Sunday.

“We got off to kind of a sluggish start in all phases, but we responded well in the second half,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “By the time we took our starters out, we were where we needed to be.”

Oregon had 719 yards of total offense, including 383 on the ground. Byron Marshall, starting in place of injured De‘Anthony Thomas, ran for a career-high 192 yards and three scores on 21 carries.

“I have always had the mindset when I go in to dominate and play like I know how,” Marshall said. “I am getting more of an opportunity, but as far as my mindset, it is the same for every game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Washington State at Oregon

Mariota faked a handoff and ran 57 yards for a touchdown on Oregon’s sixth play of the game to give the Ducks a quick 6-0 lead when the two-point conversion failed.

Washington State went for a first down on fourth-and-6 from the Oregon 45-yard line on its second drive, but Halliday threw an incomplete pass. Oregon needed just six plays before Marshall scored on a 1-yard run to push Oregon’s lead to 13-0.

Washington State answered when Halliday threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dom Williams to cut the lead to 13-7 with 6:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Oregon’s next drive lasted just 49 seconds before Marshall scored on a 26-yard run to push the lead to 20-7.

Oregon had 244 yards of offense in the first quarter as Mariota was 10-for-12 for 139 yards and ran for 48 and a score. Marshall had 57 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Oregon made it 27-7 early in the second quarter when freshman Thomas Tyner scored on a 1-yard run.

Mariota committed his first turnover of the season, a fumble, that gave WSU the ball at Oregon’s 33-yard line. On fourth-and-5, Halliday threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft to get the Cougars within 27-14.

Mariota fumbled again on Oregon’s next drive and Xavier Cooper recovered and ran 29 yards for a touchdown as the Cougars closed to 27-21.

“I knew going in ... that we were going to throw it a lot,” Halliday said. “I mean, nobody ever thinks 89 (pass attempts) is going to be the number. Oregon is so athletic up front and so athletic at the linebacker position, they don’t give us many run looks and running the ball isn’t what we do best offensively, so we were just doing what we thought would be the most successful for us, which was to chuck it around. It’s pretty cool to be able to do that.”

The Ducks needed just three plays to answer with a score as Tyner ran 66 yards for a touchdown that boosted the lead back to 34-21.

Andrew Furney kicked a 49-yard field goal for WSU as time expired in the first half to get the Cougars within 34-24 at the break.

Mariota was 18-for-23 for 270 yards in the first half and also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown. Halliday was 27-for-43 for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon drove 80 yards on seven plays in two minutes on its first drive of the third quarter before Mariota tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keanon Lowe to push Oregon’s lead to 41-24. Marshall added a 30-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 48-24.

Mariota added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Josh Huff early in the fourth quarter before Terrance Mitchell had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Ducks to push the score to 55-24.

Halliday threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes -- one to Gabe Marks and one to Bobby Ratliff -- but it was too little too late.

“I thought he kept battling in there,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “Some of those picks he had some help, he got hit on one, and one (the receiver) dropped and flicked it up to them.”

Washington State had 2 rushing yards to go with the 557 passing yards.

NOTES: Oregon wore pink helmets, shoes and socks to honor cancer survivors and help raise money to fight against cancer. The Ducks are auctioning off the helmets to raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. ... Oregon did not have a player with 500 receiving yards last season, but Josh Huff and Bralon Addison both eclipsed that milestone during the sixth game of the year. ... Washington State has not beaten a top-five opponent since 2003 when it defeated No. 5 Texas 28-20 in the Holiday Bowl.