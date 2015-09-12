Preview: Washington State at Rutgers

Rutgers coach Kyle Flood tried to use his team’s litany of troubles as a galvanizing moment in its season-opening win over Norfolk State last week. While it worked against their FCS opponent, the Scarlet Knights certainly will be in a for a bigger test when they host Washington State on Saturday.

Minutes before last week’s kickoff, Rutgers dismissed five players - including three projected starters - for their alleged part in a home invasion and a brawl. The Scarlet Knights then erupted for 42 second-half points to cruise to victory. Things didn’t go nearly as well for the Cougars, who never could get their high-flying offense on track during a driving rainstorm in Pullman, Wash. Replacing Connor Halliday, who led the nation in passing last season, Luke Falk threw for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the Cougars were stunned by FCS foe Portland State.

TV: 3:30 p.m ET, ESPNU LINE: Rutgers -2

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (0-1): Falk left last week’s contest late in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, but he is slated to start versus Rutgers. While the Cougars are expected to be an offensive juggernaut, they had to be shocked watching underdog Portland State outgain them 223-104 on the ground last week. Washington State was beaten by visiting Rutgers 41-38 in last year’s season opener.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-0): Aside from the five players dismissed, Flood suspended five more for the first half of last week’s 63-13 win - including presumed starting quarterback Chris Laviano for curfew violations. Hayden Rettig got the start but was replaced in the second half by Laviano, who complete all four of his pass attempts - with three of them going to star receiver Leonte Carroo for touchdowns. Flood said he would evaluate the film before choosing a starter for this week’s game, but Rutgers outscored Norfolk State 42-0 in the second half with Laviano under center, so he seems to have the inside track.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Flood still is under investigation for a possible NCAA violation involving an academic issue and could be suspended at some point during the season.

2. Washington State’s loss to Portland State was its first to an FCS team in 20 contests.

3. Carroo set the school record with 22 career receiving touchdowns in 24 games.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 30, Washington State 20.