Washington State 37, Rutgers 34

Quarterback Luke Falk passed for 478 yards and four touchdowns, including an 8-yard scoring pass with 13 seconds left, as Washington State rallied to defeat Rutgers 37-34 on Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Falk connected with receiver River Cracraft in the back of the end zone for the winning points as the Cougars (1-1) bounced back from last week’s home loss to FCS member Portland State.

Scarlet Knights junior wide receiver Janarion Grant scored on 100-yard kick return and a 55-yard punt return - both in the fourth quarter - to help give Rutgers (1-1) a late lead. His punt-return score came with 1:31 to go before Falk directed the winning 90-yard drive.

Falk completed 47-of-66 with no interceptions against a Scarlet Knights’ secondary missing three players because of suspension. He completed his first 13 attempts.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Laviano, who was suspended for the first half of last week’s opener, made his first career start for Rutgers. He completed 23-of-29 for 204 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The Scarlet Knights took their first lead on Grant’s 100-yard kickoff return with 12:30 to go. That put the Scarlet Knights up 27-23 after Washington State’s Erik Powell broke a tie with his third field goal.

The Cougars went back on top 30-27 with an eight-play, 82-yard drive, capped by a 23-yard pass to receiver Gabe Marks.