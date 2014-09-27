Preview: Washington State at Utah

Utah carries a wave of momentum into Saturdays contest against visiting Washington State, but the Utes know they cant look past the explosive Cougars. Utah remained unbeaten last week with a dominating 26-10 victory at Michigan and could move into the top 25 with a win over the Cougars, who nearly upset Oregon a week ago before losing 38-31. The Utes held the Wolverines without an offensive touchdown but figure to be tested by Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday, who leads the nation in passing yards (1.901) and touchdowns (16).

The Cougars, whose last trip to Salt Lake City ended with a 49-6 loss in 2012, seek their second straight victory in the series after winning 49-37 in Pullman last season. Utah quarterback Travis Wilson, who threw two touchdowns against the Cougars in 2012 before missing last seasons contest due to injury, is off to an impressive start with seven touchdowns and no interceptions through three games. If the game is close, Utah can turn to sophomore kicker Andy Phillips, who had four field goals against Michigan - including one from 50 yards.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Utah -13.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12): The Cougars and head coach Mike Leach are known for their aerial attack, but the defense continued to surprise with seven sacks last week against the Ducks - including two by linebacker Kache Palacio. The team has four receivers among the top seven in the Pac-12 in receiving yards, led by Isiah Myers 451 yards and five touchdowns. Washington States offensive line struggled in losses to Rutgers and Nevada to open the season, but the unit allowed Halliday to throw for 436 yards and four touchdowns against Oregon.

ABOUT UTAH (3-0): Linebacker Gionni Paul had a game-high 14 tackles and a key interception in his season debut against Michigan last Saturday, when the Utes forced four turnovers. Nate Orchard, Jared Norris and Hunter Dimick have combined for 8.5 sacks for Utah, which has won its first three games by an average of 30 points. Wide receiver Kaelin Clay might be the most dangerous player on the field Saturday; the special teams star leads the nation with three returns for scores and ranks seventh in the nation in punt return average (23.8).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah is 0-3 in Pac-12 openers with losses to USC, Arizona State and Oregon State in the past three seasons.

2. Halliday is second all-time in Washington State history with 74 career touchdown passes, trailing only Alex Brinks 76.

3. Utah WR Dres Anderson needs 26 more yards to become the fifth receiver in school history to reach the 2,000-yard mark.

PREDICTION: Utah 37, Washington State 31