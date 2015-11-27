Preview: Washington State at Washington

Washington State leads the nation in passing offense but will likely be without sophomore quarterback Luke Falk when the No. 20 Cougars visit Washington in Friday’s edition of the Apple Cup. Falk was carted off the field after suffering a concussion during last Saturday’s contest against Colorado and coach Mike Leach has refused to clarify his status for the game.

Falk has passed for 4,266 yards and a school-record 36 touchdown passes this season and redshirt freshman Peyton Bender will attempt to direct the Cougars to their fourth consecutive victory if Falk can’t go. When pressed by reporters for an update on Falk’s status, Leach lectured the group about his policy on injuries and said he would announce his starting quarterback “27 seconds before kickoff.” Washington coach Chris Petersen is looking for a victory to avoid his first losing campaign in 10 seasons as a coach -- he already has lost as many games in two seasons with the Huskies (12) than in eight seasons at Boise State. The Huskies have lost four of their past five games but have excelled at pass defense, giving up just eight touchdown passes all season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: None.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12): Bender has completed 17-of-33 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in spot play. The Cougars have two standout receivers in junior Gabe Marks (92 receptions for 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns) and senior Dom Williams (67 for 950 with 10 scores) and sophomore running back Gerard Wicks (557 yards) is averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Sophomore linebacker Peyton Pelluer has a team-best 87 tackles - 10 for losses -- while senior linebacker Jeremiah Allison has 80 stops and junior safety Shalom Luani has 75 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (5-6, 3-5): Freshman quarterback Jake Browning has passed for 2,468 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions despite not having a go-to receiver -- senior Jaydon Mickens is the leader with 45 receptions and 516 yards. Freshman Myles Gaskin is just 17 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season and has rushed for eight touchdowns to go with a solid 5.8 average. The defense leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense (18.5) and total defense (352.7 yards per game) and ranks second in passing defense (209.5) and is led by senior outside linebacker Travis Feeney (team-leading 14.5 tackles for losses) and sophomore inside linebacker Azeem Victor (team-best 84 tackles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won five of the past six meetings.

2. Huskies sophomore NT Elijah Qualls (ankle) is expected back after a three-game absence.

3. Marks holds the Washington State record of 215 career receptions, while Williams ranks second in receiving yardage (2,799) and touchdown receptions (29).

PREDICTION: Washington State 40, Washington 24