Washington 45, Washington State 10
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 28, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Washington 45, Washington State 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington 45, Washington State 10

Washington retained the Apple Cup for the sixth time in seven years and became bowl-eligible Friday by dominating No. 20 Washington State in a 45-10 Pac-12 rout at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

The Huskies’ defense forced seven turnovers, and converted those into 28 points. It scored three second half touchdowns, getting 69 and 27-yard interception returns from defensive back Sidney Jones and linebacker Azeem Victor, respectively, and a 28-yard fumble return from defensive back Darren Gardenhire.

Washington (6-6, 4-5) also produced 443 total yards in a balanced effort, rushing for 240 yards. Freshman tailback Myles Gaskin compiled 138 yards on 32 carries, scoring on runs of 2 and 5 yards.

Quarterback Jake Browning completed 14-of-20 passes for 203 yards with an interception, while wide receiver Chico McClatcher added a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Washington State quarterback Peyton Bender hit 36-of-58 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard pass to wide receiver Dom Williams in the third quarter that pulled the Cougars (8-4, 6-3) within 24-10. Bender was playing in place of starter Luke Falk, who sustained a concussion in last week’s win over Colorado.

Cornerback Kevin King had nine tackles, including two for losses, while forcing and recovering a fumble for the Huskies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
