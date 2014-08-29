No. 18 Arizona State 45, Weber State 14: D.J. Foster set career highs with 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns before resting for much of the second half as the Sun Devils dominated the visiting Wildcats in the season opener for both teams.

Taylor Kelly was 18-of-27 for 238 yards and a score while Jaelen Strong had 10 receptions for 146 yards for Arizona State, which scored on five of its seven first-half drives to lead 31-0 at the break. Gary Chambers and Ellis Jefferson each added touchdown receptions to help the Sun Devils win their 12th straight opener.

Zach Smith rushed for 128 yards, including a career-long 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Shaydon Kehano had 99 receiving yards and a score for Weber State, which allowed 339 of Arizona State’s 570 total yards in the first half. The Wildcats were outgained 267-152 on the ground and fell to 3-51 all-time against FBS opponents.

Arizona State led 3-0 after its first two possessions before scoring touchdowns on their next three drives of 55, 56 and 99 yards to pull ahead 24-0 with 11:35 remaining in the second quarter. Freshman Kalen Ballage put the Sun Devils ahead 31-0 with 48 seconds left in the half as he capped an 84-yard drive with a 1-yard run for his first career touchdown.

Foster had 84 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns in the first half and extended Arizona State’s lead soon after the break with a career-long 57-yard touchdown run. Mike Bercovici connected with Jefferson on a 15-yard throw late in the third quarter for his first career touchdown pass as the Sun Devils spoiled the coaching debut of Weber State’s Jay Hill.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Foster moved past 1,000 yards in career rushing on Arizona State’s second offensive possession. … Billy Green completed 14-of-29 passes for 156 yards and a score for Weber State, which has lost 20 of its last 24 games. … Arizona State failed to force a turnover for the first time in 30 games.