Preview: Weber State at Oregon State

Oregon State was left scrambling when head coach Mike Riley surprisingly decided to leave the program for the open job at Nebraska but ended up prying Gary Andersen away from Wisconsin to land on its feet. The Andersen era begins on Friday when the Ducks host Weber State in the season opener.

Andersen led Wisconsin to first place in the Big Ten West and a spot in the Outback Bowl and oversaw an offense that set school records. His first task at Oregon State is choosing a starting quarterback, and Andersen appears to be hedging on that decision as freshman Seth Collins and redshirt freshman Marcus McMaryion are both listed at the top of the depth chart and are both expected to get snaps against the Wildcats. “Those two kids’ skill sets are both very capable of running the offense,” Andersen told reporters. “But they’re also very different.” Andersen will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline in Weber State coach Jay Hill, who served on the same staff with Andersen when the two were both at Utah from 2005-2008.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks. LINE: NL

ABOUT WEBER STATE (2014: 2-10, 2-6 Big Sky): Hill had a rough go of it in his first season as head coach, with the Wildcats dropping their first nine games before taking two of three to end the season on a high note. Jadrian Clark started the final five games of 2014 at quarterback and will begin his junior season back in that role after passing for seven touchdowns and running for two more in his late-season audition. Clark will guide a young Weber State squad into Big Sky competition with 31 total freshman and only 11 seniors.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2014: 5-7, 2-7 Pacific-12): Andersen leaned on running back Melvin Gordon at Wisconsin last season and will again open up the backfield in his spread offense to take some pressure off his freshman quarterbacks. “We want to be able to run inside zone, outside zone,” Andersen told reporters. “When we’re a spread offense, you gotta get on the edges of the defense, but yet you’ve still got to be able to stick the power play in there every once in a while when we need it.” Senior Storm Barrs-Woods is the top returning rusher (766) and has also caught at least 26 passes in each of his first three seasons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Barrs-Woods needs 68 receiving yards to become the second player in school history with at least 2,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving (Jacquizz Rodgers).

2. Oregon State is the only team in the nation without any playing experience at quarterback.

3. The Beavers return only 12 starters, but all five starting offensive lineman will be the same from last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 41, Weber State 13