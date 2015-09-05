Oregon State 26, Weber State 7

Freshman quarterback Seth Collins tossed a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for 152 yards to help Oregon State pull away to a 26-7 victory over Weber State on Friday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

Freshman Marcus McMaryion also saw playing time as the Beavers entered the season as the only team in the country without an experienced quarterback. Collins distinguished himself by completing 10-of-18 passes for 92 yards, while McMaryion was 2-of-4 for 18 yards and an interception.

Wide receivers Jordan Villamin and Victor Bolden caught touchdown passes and Garrett Owens kicked field goals of 30, 40, 39 and 45 yards for Oregon State, which led 6-0 at halftime. The Beavers outgained the Wildcats 391-178, including 281-58 on the ground.

Safety Josh Burton scored on an interception return for Weber State (0-1), which fell to 3-52 versus FBS teams. Quarterback Jadrian Clark was 19-of-35 for 120 yards and an interception for the Wildcats.

Oregon State didn’t reach the end zone until the 8:13 mark in the third quarter as Collins found a wide-open Bolden for a 4-yard score to cap a 16-play, 75-yard drive. Weber State answered 4:49 later when McMaryion’s screen pass was deflected, and returned 8 yards by Burton to make it 13-7.

Owens’ 39-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter gave the Beavers breathing room and Collins finished off the Wildcats with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Villamin with 9:55 remaining. It appeared Collins would add a 47-yard TD strike later in the period, but Bolden dropped the pass in the end zone.