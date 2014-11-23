Alabama overcomes injuries vs. Western Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- After a slow start, No. 1 Alabama cruised to a 48-14 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama started slowly but still took a 38-14 lead into halftime.

After winning the toss and electing to receive, Western Carolina drove the ball down the field for a touchdown on its opening drive.

Western Carolina quarterback Troy Mitchell hit wide receiver Spearman Robinson for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

“We came in, tried to have fun and we played our game,” said Mitchell, who completed 23 of 39 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. “We moved the ball and ended up scoring. We just got out there and had fun.”

Alabama responded with a score on its first possession as quarterback Blake Sims found freshman wide receiver Cam Sims for the first touchdown of his career. Blake Sims completed 17 of 25 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the first half. He was relieved by Jake Coker, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

A field goal at the end of the first quarter gave Alabama a 10-7 lead.

“We just weren’t ready to play; we were flat early in the game,” Tide coach Nick Saban said at halftime. “We didn’t have the energy in the pregame warmups and we didn’t play with any energy in the beginning of the game.”

Alabama added four touchdowns in the second quarter to push the margin out of reach.

Sophomore running back Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass to lead Alabama (10-1). Henry got the start with T.J. Yeldon (ankle) being held out for rest.

“As the game wore on, I thought our guys played better,” Saban said. “I was proud of the way they competed throughout. Their (Western Carolina‘s) players did a really good job in the game. They had a really good plan and did a really good job of executing it.”

At least four Alabama starters went down with injuries.

Star receiver Amari Cooper left the game with a bruised knee. Saban said Cooper could have returned if needed.

Other injuries included defensive lineman A‘Shawn Robinson (ankle sprain), left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle sprain), tight end Brian Vogler (knee sprain), wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (knee sprain) and linebacker Reuben Foster (shoulder). Saban said Stewart and Vogler’s injuries were the most serious. The other players should be OK, Saban said.

The two Robinsons and Vogler are regular starters, while Stewart got the start in place of wide receiver DeAndrew White (hamstring), who was held out for rest. Foster is a key contributor on special teams.

Alabama emptied the bench at the end of the third quarter to get its backups some quality reps. Reserve wide receiver Chris Black made the most of the opportunity, catching six passes for 101 yards.

“It feels great,” Black said. “I haven’t done that since high school, so it’s definitely something to be proud of and something to build on.”

Running backs Tyren Jones and Altee Tenpenny also showed flashes. Jones played much of the third quarter, totaling 75 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Tenpenny gained 64 yards on 11 carries.

“It’s a good win for us,” Saban said. “A lot of guys got to play, which is a good thing, because we haven’t had a lot of games this year where we’ve been able to play a lot of players.”

NOTES: Alabama RB T.J. Yeldon, WR DeAndrew White, LB Denzel Devall and K Adam Griffith did not start. Yeldon has battled an ankle injury, while White is recovering from a hamstring injury. Devall sprained his ankle in practice this week. Griffith’s injury is unknown. Alabama coach Nick Saban said all three could have played if necessary. ... Sophomore Derrick Henry replaced Yeldon and redshirt freshman ArDarius Stewart filled in for White. ... Western Carolina intercepted a pass by Blake Sims pass in the first half. It was Sims’ first interception in 158 throws. ... Western Carolina’s 14 points are the most it has scored in any game playing Alabama. The Catamounts’ previous high was six.