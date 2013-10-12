Preview: Western Carolina at Auburn

Auburn figures to roll to an easy victory on Saturday when it hosts overmatched Western Carolina in a nonconference game. The Tigers defeated Mississippi last weekend and shouldn’t have much trouble with the Catamounts, who have lost 18 consecutive road games and are one of the worst FCS programs in the nation. Auburn is undefeated in four home games, including two SEC wins and a nonconference victory over Washington State.

The Catamounts have suffered four defeats by 21 or more points and their lone win was by seven points against Mars Hill, a Division II program. “Obviously, it’s a huge task for us,” Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said of visiting Auburn. “We just want to get ourselves better this week, and go down there and play well.” Auburn is expecting junior quarterback Nick Marshall to play after he left the Mississippi game with a knee injury. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s too big a deal,” Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said at his weekly press conference.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: None.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (1-5): The Catamounts lost 45-3 to BCS school Virginia Tech earlier this season and are allowing 40.8 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Troy Mitchell has passed for 1,030 yards and eight touchdowns and also has a team-best 348 rushing yards, while sophomore receiver Karnorris Benson has 23 receptions for 412 yards and six scores. Senior middle linebacker Courtland Carson has a team-leading 65 tackles for a defense that has given up 42 or more points four times, including a season-worst 62 to Samford.

ABOUT AUBURN (4-1): Marshall has passed for 902 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions and also ranks second behind junior running back Tre Mason (415 yards, five touchdowns) with 288 rushing yards. Sophomore wideout Sammie Coates is averaging an impressive 24.5 yards on 13 receptions and his 319 receiving yards are 201 more than anybody else on the roster. The Tigers allow 22 points per game with junior safety Therezie Roberson (three interceptions and 28 tackles) and junior defensive tackle Gabe Wright (6.5 tackles for loss) leading the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn won the previous two meetings – 55-6 in 1986 and 55-0 in 2002.

2. Western Carolina is 0-14 against SEC teams and has been shut out in eight of the losses and allowed 45 or more points 11 times.

3. Tigers sophomore OLB Cassanova McKinzy (neck) is back at practice and could play after being carted off the field against Mississippi.

PREDICTION: Auburn 59, West Carolina 3