Auburn 62, Western Carolina 3: Freshman Jeremy Johnson passed for four touchdowns in his first start and Tre Mason rushed for two scores as the host Tigers annihilated the Catamounts.

Johnson was 17-of-21 passing for 201 yards while starting in place of injured Nick Marshall (knee) as Auburn (5-1) rolled to the easy nonconference victory. Mason gained 100 yards on just six carries and Cameron Artis-Payne rushed for a career-high 133 yards on only seven carries.

The Tigers set a school total offense record with 712 yards and racked up 511 on the ground against overmatched Western Carolina (1-6). The Catamounts lost their 19th consecutive road game as well as dropping to 0-15 all-time against SEC programs.

Mason opened the scoring with a 20-yard run as Auburn led 21-3 after one quarter. Corey Grant scored on a 51-yard run early in the second quarter and Mason galloped 53 yards for a score midway through the stanza to help the Tigers to a 42-3 halftime cushion.

Johnson had three first-half scoring passes and added another early in the third quarter when he connected with Quan Bray on a 3-yard score. Artis-Payne scampered in from 25 yards later in the quarter and Johnathan Ford had a 38-yard scoring jaunt 10 seconds into the final period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s previous record for total offense was 695 against Southwestern Louisiana in 1985. … Western Carolina has allowed 45 or more points in 12 of its 15 games against SEC teams and has been outscored by a cumulative 722-64. … Daniel Cobb (five in 2001) is the only Auburn quarterback to throw for more touchdowns in his first career start.