Preview: Western Carolina at Tennessee

Tennessee is coming off a devastating loss, but senior safety Brian Randolph kept the situation in perspective. ”... We still have all our dreams in front of us,‘’ Randolph told reporters before the Volunteers’ game against visiting FCS member Western Carolina on Saturday. “We can still win the East, still win the SEC championship, still make it to the playoff. It’s a tough loss. We’re all hurt about it. But we know we’ve still got a lot to play for.”

Tennessee blew a 17-point lead at home before falling to No. 17 Oklahoma 31-24 in double overtime last week and also dropped out of the Top 25 while losing a key member on defense. Senior end/linebacker Curt Maggitt, who registered a team-high 11 sacks last season, is expected to miss an extended period of time - according to coach Butch Jones - after suffering a hip injury against Oklahoma. The Catamounts, who are 0-49 versus FBS teams, are coming off a 28-10 Southern Conference loss on the road to The Citadel after opening the season with a 42-14 victory over Division II member Mars Hill. “It’s a great opportunity for our program to be able to go play in one of the great stadiums in this country in Neyland Stadium,‘’ coach Mark Speir told reporters about Saturday’s game. ”Our players don’t get a lot of opportunities to play in front of 102,000 – but it’s a great opportunity, and that’s how we look at it.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: NL

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (1-1): The Catamounts are led by senior quarterback Troy Mitchell, who became the school’s all-time leader in total offense in the season opener and has amassed 7,138 yards - 5,502 passing. Sophomore running back Detrez Newsome recorded 162 yards and two touchdowns while junior tight end Tyler Sexton has 10 receptions for 95 yards this season. Sophomore linebacker Daniel Riddle boasts a team-best 22 tackles and has forced a fumble.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-1): Sophomore running back Jalen Hurd rushed for 109 yards versus Oklahoma to become the first Volunteer to total at least 100 in three consecutive games since Arian Foster went for five in a row in 2005. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin could make the loss of Maggitt easier to deal with after recording a career-high 21 tackles against the Sooners and the junior has 21 solo tackles in his first two games. Junior quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who is 6-2 as a starter, looks to bounce back after completing 13-of-31 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown and interception last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee senior WR Pig Howard has recorded a catch in 34 consecutive games - the fourth-longest streak in the nation.

2. The Volunteers have converted 12-of-13 trips inside the red zone (10 touchdowns) this season.

3. Tennessee and Western Carolina never have met. The Volunteers are 5-0 versus FBS teams and outscored those opponents 233-39, including a 45-10 decision over Chattanooga last season.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 56, Western Carolina 10