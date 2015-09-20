Tennessee 55, Western Carolina 10

Running back Alvin Kamara became just the second player in Tennessee history to score a rushing and punt return touchdown in the same game, highlighting a 55-10 rout of Western Carolina at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Kamara scored on a 2-yard run with 2:53 left in the second quarter for a 34-0 lead, then added a 50-yard punt return with 11:23 left in the third quarter. Stanley Morgan was the first Volunteers player to accomplish that feat, doing it in 1975.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs hit 15 of 21 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee (2-1), which led 41-3 at halftime and played its backups in the second half. Running back Jalen Hurd scored touchdowns rushing and receiving in the first half.

Western Carolina (1-2) was badly outmatched from start to finish, managing only nine first downs and 279 total yards. Its only touchdown came on a 64-yard run by running back Detrez Newsome with 10:59 left in the game.

Newsome finished with a career-high 128 yards on 10 carries for the Catamounts and piled up 241 all-purpose yards before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Freshman wide receiver Preston Williams added two touchdown catches for the Volunteers.