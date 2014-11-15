Western Carolina 42, Virginia Military 27

(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CORRECTS score after VMI touchdown and field goal, first sentence fifth graph.)

Western Carolina 42, Virginia Military Institute 27: Troy Mitchell threw for 339 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes and also ran for another score as the host Catamounts secured their first winning season since 2005.

Karnorris Benson also had a monster game with eight catches for 127 yards and four TDs while Terryon Robinson matched Benson’s yardage total on 12 receptions as Western Carolina (7-4, 5-2 Southern Conference) made it 12 straight wins over the Keydets in a series that had been dormant since 2002. Mitchell finished 32-of-42 and added 109 yards rushing, including a 55-yard scoring run that essentially clinched the victory.

Freshman Al Cobb completed 19-of-45 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for VMI (2-9, 1-5), which allowed an opponent to score at least 40 points for the seventh time. Aaron Sanders had five catches for 119 yards and a score and Deon Watts rushed for 60 yards and a TD.

Darius Ramsey added 128 yards rushing for the Catamounts, who appeared on their way to a blowout victory when Mitchell and Benson hooked up for three TD passes - of 7, 39 and 17 yards - for a 21-0 lead less than five minutes into the second quarter. Mitchell answered Watts’ 9-yard touchdown run with a 28-yard strike to Benson as Western Carolina took a 28-10 lead into the half.

Cobb opened the third quarter by driving the Keydets 89 yards in five plays, capping it with a 44-yard TD pass to Sanders before Dillon Christopher booted a 38-yard field goal to slice the deficit to 28-20 with 5:02 left in the third. Mitchell stemmed the momentum with a 5-yard scoring pass to Tyler Sexton, but Cobb connected with Doug Burton for 37 yards 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth before Mitchell supplied the dagger with a 55-yard TD run with 5:56 to play.