FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Carolina 42, Virginia Military 27
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Western Carolina 42, Virginia Military 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CORRECTS score after VMI touchdown and field goal, first sentence fifth graph.)

Western Carolina 42, Virginia Military Institute 27: Troy Mitchell threw for 339 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes and also ran for another score as the host Catamounts secured their first winning season since 2005.

Karnorris Benson also had a monster game with eight catches for 127 yards and four TDs while Terryon Robinson matched Benson’s yardage total on 12 receptions as Western Carolina (7-4, 5-2 Southern Conference) made it 12 straight wins over the Keydets in a series that had been dormant since 2002. Mitchell finished 32-of-42 and added 109 yards rushing, including a 55-yard scoring run that essentially clinched the victory.

Freshman Al Cobb completed 19-of-45 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for VMI (2-9, 1-5), which allowed an opponent to score at least 40 points for the seventh time. Aaron Sanders had five catches for 119 yards and a score and Deon Watts rushed for 60 yards and a TD.

Darius Ramsey added 128 yards rushing for the Catamounts, who appeared on their way to a blowout victory when Mitchell and Benson hooked up for three TD passes - of 7, 39 and 17 yards - for a 21-0 lead less than five minutes into the second quarter. Mitchell answered Watts’ 9-yard touchdown run with a 28-yard strike to Benson as Western Carolina took a 28-10 lead into the half.

Cobb opened the third quarter by driving the Keydets 89 yards in five plays, capping it with a 44-yard TD pass to Sanders before Dillon Christopher booted a 38-yard field goal to slice the deficit to 28-20 with 5:02 left in the third. Mitchell stemmed the momentum with a 5-yard scoring pass to Tyler Sexton, but Cobb connected with Doug Burton for 37 yards 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth before Mitchell supplied the dagger with a 55-yard TD run with 5:56 to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.