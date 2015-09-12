Preview: Western Illinois at Illinois

Illinois turns its attention to an in-state opponent for Week 2, hosting Western Illinois on Saturday. The Fighting Illini dominated FBS member Kent State 52-3 in Week 1, which doesn’t bode well for the Leathernecks of the FCS.

Illinois scored touchdowns off four Golden Flashes turnovers - three interceptions - in Week 1. The Fighting Illini defense was also strong on the ground, limiting Kent State to 1.5 yards per carry, while quarterback Wes Lunt tossed four touchdown passes. Western Illinois surprised Eastern Illinois 33-5 in Week 1, fueled by impressive special teams play, but it seems unlikely the Leathernecks can match the Fighting Illini with the same tactics. Illinois shut out Western Illinois 21-0 in 2007 in the only previous meeting.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT THE LEATHERNECKS (1-0): Quarterback Trenton Norvell passed for 189 yards and a touchdown last week and last season became the only underclassman in school history to record a combined 3,000 yards (2,891 passing, 144 rushing). Wide receiver Lance Lenoir recorded 156 combined kick return yards in Week 1 and also caught a touchdown pass. While strong on offense, Western Illinois’ defense looks thin without departed leading tacklers Kevin Kintzel and Luke Venegoni, who formed the backbone of the team’s run defense.

ABOUT THE FIGHTING ILLINI (1-0): Linebacker Mason Monheim has the second-most career tackles among active FBS players with 298. Running back Josh Ferguson scored in the air and on the ground in Week 1 and is one of only three active FBS players with at least 1,500 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. Freshman wide receiver Marchie Murdock is listed as a starter on the Week 2 depth chart, bumping Dionte Taylor to the bench.

1. The Fighting Illini are 14-0 all-time against FCS opponents and 14-0 against other public Illinois universities.

2. In addition to Illinois and Eastern Illinois, the Leathernecks will also face Southern Illinois and Illinois State in 2015.

3. Illinois received two votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll for Week 2.

PREDICTION: Fighting Illini 51, Leathernecks 17