FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Illinois 21, Indiana State 14
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
November 16, 2013 / 10:22 PM / 4 years ago

Western Illinois 21, Indiana State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Western Illinois 21, Indiana State 14: Nikko Watson rushed for two touchdowns as the visiting Leathernecks held off the Sycamores in Missouri Valley Conference action.

J.C. Baker rushed for 109 yards and Watson added 69 yards for Western Illinois (4-7, 2-5). Trenton Norvell went 15-of-27 for 142 yards for the Leathernecks and Joey Borsellino had five catches for 72 yards.

Buck Logan rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown for Indiana State (1-10, 0-7). Trent Lancaster went 8-of-15 for 93 yards and a score in relief of Robert Tonyan Jr. but had two costly turnovers late in the game.

Watson scored on a pair of 3-yard touchdowns runs in the first half, the first set up by Luke Venegoni’s interception. Martinez Davis intercepted Tonyan later in the second quarter and returned it 32 yards for a 21-0 Leatherneck lead.

Logan’s 1-yard score got the Sycamores on the board late in the third quarter and Lancaster hit Tanner Riley for a 10-yard TD pass after a Western Illinois turnover early in the fourth. The Leathernecks sealed the win on defense, getting an interception and a fumble on Indiana State’s final two drives.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.