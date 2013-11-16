Western Illinois 21, Indiana State 14: Nikko Watson rushed for two touchdowns as the visiting Leathernecks held off the Sycamores in Missouri Valley Conference action.

J.C. Baker rushed for 109 yards and Watson added 69 yards for Western Illinois (4-7, 2-5). Trenton Norvell went 15-of-27 for 142 yards for the Leathernecks and Joey Borsellino had five catches for 72 yards.

Buck Logan rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown for Indiana State (1-10, 0-7). Trent Lancaster went 8-of-15 for 93 yards and a score in relief of Robert Tonyan Jr. but had two costly turnovers late in the game.

Watson scored on a pair of 3-yard touchdowns runs in the first half, the first set up by Luke Venegoni’s interception. Martinez Davis intercepted Tonyan later in the second quarter and returned it 32 yards for a 21-0 Leatherneck lead.

Logan’s 1-yard score got the Sycamores on the board late in the third quarter and Lancaster hit Tanner Riley for a 10-yard TD pass after a Western Illinois turnover early in the fourth. The Leathernecks sealed the win on defense, getting an interception and a fumble on Indiana State’s final two drives.