FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Illinois 34, Indiana State 20
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Western Illinois 34, Indiana State 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Western Illinois 34, Indiana State 20: J.C. Baker ran for 168 yards and a touchdown as the host Leathernecks downed the Sycamores in the season finale for both Missouri Valley Football Conference schools.

Trenton Norvell threw for 215 yards and two scores and added a rushing TD for Western Illinois (5-7, 3-5 MVFC), which snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Leathernecks’ defense forced four interceptions, including two that led to pivotal fourth-quarter scores.

Mike Perish went 26-of-52 for 355 yards and set a single-season school record with 2,957 yards for the season, but committed all four of the turnovers for Indiana State (7-5, 4-4), which finished the regular season with at least seven wins for only the third time in 29 years as a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Robert Tonyan led all receivers with a career-high 172 yards on eight catches.

Each team traded punts before Western Illinois got on the board with a 6-yard TD pass from Norvell to Joey Borsellino for the only score of the first quarter. The Sycamores sandwiched a pair of field goals around Norvell’s 35-yard strike to Lance Lenoir with 2:11 left in the first half and managed to close within 17-12 midway through the third quarter on Buck Logan’s 1-yard plunge.

Nathan Knuffman answered with a 35-yard field goal to stretch the Leathernecks’ edge to eight before David Griffith returned Perish’s second interception 23 yards to the Indiana State 42 to set up Baker’s 7-yard TD run. Martinez Davis picked off Perish again on the ensuing possession and Norvell sealed the victory five plays later on a keeper from a yard out with 9:27 to go.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.