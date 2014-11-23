(Updated: CORRECTS Baker rushing yardage in lede and synopsis)

Western Illinois 34, Indiana State 20: J.C. Baker ran for 163 yards and a touchdown as the host Leathernecks downed the Sycamores in the season finale for both Missouri Valley Football Conference schools.

Trenton Norvell threw for 215 yards and two scores and added a rushing TD for Western Illinois (5-7, 3-5 MVFC), which snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Leathernecks’ defense forced four interceptions, including two that led to pivotal fourth-quarter scores.

Mike Perish went 26-of-52 for 355 yards and set a single-season school record with 2,957 yards for the season, but committed all four of the turnovers for Indiana State (7-5, 4-4), which finished the regular season with at least seven wins for only the third time in 29 years as a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Robert Tonyan led all receivers with a career-high 172 yards on eight catches.

Each team traded punts before Western Illinois got on the board with a 6-yard TD pass from Norvell to Joey Borsellino for the only score of the first quarter. The Sycamores sandwiched a pair of field goals around Norvell’s 35-yard strike to Lance Lenoir with 2:11 left in the first half and managed to close within 17-12 midway through the third quarter on Buck Logan’s 1-yard plunge.

Nathan Knuffman answered with a 35-yard field goal to stretch the Leathernecks’ edge to eight before David Griffith returned Perish’s second interception 23 yards to the Indiana State 42 to set up Baker’s 7-yard TD run. Martinez Davis picked off Perish again on the ensuing possession and Norvell sealed the victory five plays later on a keeper from a yard out with 9:27 to go.