Northwestern 24, Western Illinois 7
September 20, 2014 / 7:53 PM / 3 years ago

Northwestern 24, Western Illinois 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES time of field goal to 2:09 in Para 4)

Northwestern 24, Western Illinois 7: Justin Jackson rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown as the host Wildcats avoided their first 0-3 start since 1992 and finally jump-started their run game in a victory over the FCS Leathernecks.

Solomon Vault ran for two scores for Northwestern, which gained a season-high 166 yards on the ground. The Wildcats (1-2) combined for just 180 rushing yards in back-to-back losses to California and Northern Illinois to start the season.

Western Illinois Trenton Norvell finished 29-of-49 for 292 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while J.C. Baker rushed 20 times for 83 yards. The Leathernecks (2-2) outgained the Wildcats, 376-283, but were just 4-for-17 on third down and committed four turnovers.

After Northwestern blocked a field-goal attempt as time expired to secure a 14-7 halftime advantage, Jackson scored on a 21-yard run with 9:39 left in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead. Following a Deonte Gibson fumble recovery, Jack Mitchell tacked on a 29-yard field goal with 2:09 left in the game to cap the scoring.

Vault scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run to give Northwestern a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Leathernecks tied the game on a 4-yard naked bootleg pass from Norvell to Joey Borsellino, but Northwestern took advantage of a Western Illinois fumble on the Leathernecks 17 with a two-play drive capped by an 11-yard run by Vault early in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats averaged just 90 rushing yards a game in their 0-2 start but finished with 51 on the opening drive alone. ¦ Northwesterns special teams also recorded a blocked punt by Keith Watkins in the first quarter. ¦ Nick VanHooses interception of Norvell in the third quarter was his first of the season.

