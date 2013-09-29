(Updated: No synopsis. Minor edits in fourth and fifth grads.)

Western Illinois 24, South Dakota 10: Nikko Watson rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown while Kevin Kintzel scored on a fumble return as the host Leathernecks prevailed in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both squads.

J.C. Baker ran 13 times for 104 yards to lead a 221-yard rushing effort for Western Illinois (3-2, 1-0 MVC). Trenton Norvell added a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Joey Borsellino after South Dakota (1-3, 0-1) had cut into the Leathernecks’ 14-point lead after three quarters.

Freshman Jordan Roberts rushed for 34 yards and scored from 6 yards out to account for the Coyotes’ lone touchdown. South Dakota quarterback Josh Vander Maten, who led the team with 48 yards on the ground, went 8-for-21 for only 26 yards as the Coyotes compiled 114 of their 242 yards in the fourth quarter.

After a scoreless first quarter by both teams, Nathan Knuffman got Western Illinois on the board with a 28-yard field goal on the third play of the second stanza. Kintzel picked up a bad snap and scored from 11 yards out to stake Western Illinois to a 10-0 advantage two possessions later.

Miles Bergner’s 27-yard field goal with 2:19 left before halftime broke South Dakota’s scoring drought, but Watson’s 1-yard plunge midway through the third quarter made it 17-3. Roberts’ score trimmed the deficit once again with 12:13 remaining, but Norvell capped a six-play, 79-yard drive on the ensuing possession with a 4-yard scoring pass to put away the game.