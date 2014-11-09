(Updated: ADDS “career-high” in lede Light editing throughout)

Western Illinois 44, South Dakota 29: Trenton Norvell threw a career-high five touchdown passes as the visiting Leathernecks beat the Coyotes in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

Norvell completed 20-of-28 for 287 yards and J.C. Baker ran for 118 yards for Western Illinois (4-6, 2-4 Missouri Valley), which had lost two straight and five of six overall. Hi-C Scott had three catches for 94 yards and a TD as the Leathernecks beat the Coyotes for the third straight year.

Kevin Earl completed 20-of-38 for 251 yards with two touchdowns for South Dakota (2-8, 0-6), which has lost six straight games. Eric Shufford Jr. had eight catches for 99 yards and a score as the Coyotes played the first of three remaining games in their home state.

Western Illinois snapped a halftime tie with an 18-yard TD run by Devon Moore with 6:02 left in third quarter and Norvell extended the lead to 37-26 with a 12-yard TD pass to Joey Borsellino less than four minutes later. Miles Bergner’s third field goal just over three minutes into the fourth cut South Dakota’s deficit to 37-29, but Norvell provided some breathing room with a 17-yard scoring pass to Lance Lenoir.

In a high-scoring first half that ended 23-23, Norvell threw scoring passes to Larry Harris, Scott and Baker, and the Fighting Leathernecks returned a blocked extra point 99 yards for two more points. Earl countered with a 25-yard TD pass to Drew Potter and a 21-yarder to Shufford, while Jasper Sanders scored on a 9-yard run before Bergner kicked a 32-yard field goal with seven seconds left before the half.