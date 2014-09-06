Preview: Western Illinois at Wisconsin

Before Wisconsin gets to “who’s next?”it has had to deal with “who’s in?” and “who’s out?”Quarterback Joel Stave (throwing-shoulder issues) will miss a second straightgame, and the playing time of standout tailback Melvin Gordon (hip flexor)could be limited Saturday when the No. 19 Badgers host FCS member WesternIllinois in their home opener. Senior Tanner McEvoy, who primarily playedsafety last season, started at quarterback in the seasonopener but struggled through an 8-of-24, 50-yard performance as the Badgerslost a 17-point third-quarter lead and a 28-24 decision to No. 12 LSU in Houston.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks have had a few extradays to prepare after opening their season with a 45-6 rout ofvisiting Valparaiso on Aug. 28. Wisconsin is 11-0 all-time against FCS foes, including 2-0 against Western Illinois, but it’s a classic spot for a letdown followingthe tough loss in Texas. “We’ve gota great challenge,” Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen said at his Monday pressconference. “(They‘re) a very respectable team. ... It’s a spread team.It’s a major departure from what we practice against and what we preparedagainst for LSU.”

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: None

ABOUT WESTERN ILLINOIS (1-0): The Leathernecks,who brought back 17 starters from their 4-8 squad of a season ago, received acareer-high 320 passing yards and four touchdown tosses from sophomorequarterback Trenton Norvell, and 137 rushing yards from senior tailback J.C.Baker in the season opener. Western Illinois outgained Valparaiso 593-277 - 273-103 on the ground. The Leathernecks are facing a nationally ranked FBSteam for the first time since a 35-7 loss to eventual national champion LSU in2003.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (0-1): Gordon had 16 rushes for140 yards and a touchdown, but reportedly tweaked a hip flexor on a 63-yard run toopen the second half and only had two more carries the rest of the way.Defensively, the Badgers allowed only 2.7 yards per rush on 47 LSU attempts,but also saw senior defensive tacklesWarren Herring (knee) and Konrad Zagzebski (head/neck) go down with injuries. Andersen said neither injury is considered serious, but wasnon-committal about either player returning Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won 29 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents - second-best to LSU’s 40 among FBS teams - dating to a 23-5 loss to UNLV in 2003.

2. The Badgers defeated Western Illinois 34-10 in 2006 and 31-13 in 1991.

3. Since 1956, only former Houston RB ChuckWeatherspoon has averaged more career yards per carry than Gordon’s 8.12 amongFBS players with at least 300 rushes.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 45, Western Illinois 10