Western Illinois 30, Youngstown State 24: Trenton Norvell threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Leathernecks upset the Penguins in the Missouri Valley Football Conference game.

Lance Lenoir caught eight passes for 132 yards and two scores and Hi-C Scott and Joey Borsellino added touchdown grabs for Western Illinois (3-4, 1-2 MVFC). The Leathernecks also totaled 164 yards on the ground, led by J.C. Baker with 94 rushing yards.

Youngstown State quarterback Hunter Wells completed 14-of-25 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown and Andre Stubbs led the receiving corps with six receptions for 73 yards. Martin Ruiz got the bulk of the carries for the Penguins (4-2, 1-1), finishing with 80 yards, while Jody Webb scored two rushing touchdowns.

Youngstown State pulled within six points with 6:08 remaining on Webb’s 16-yard touchdown run. The Leathernecks killed 5:23 on the clock on their ensuing drive, however, and the Penguins could only get back to midfield before the game clock ran out.

Western Illinois surged to a 14-3 lead but it was Youngstown State that scored all 14 points in the second quarter to move ahead 17-14 at the half. Norvell retook the lead when he found Borsellino for a 35-yard touchdown pass and a 3-yard scoring toss to Scott extended the lead back to double figures.